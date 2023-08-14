News

Father Kills Driver Who Ran Over His Son in Fatal Crash: Sheriff

By
News North Carolina Gun Violence Shooting Gun Deaths

A North Carolina father gunned down the driver who fatally struck his son as the family was walking down the road after their car ran out of gas, according to the local sheriff's office.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday, a mom, dad and juvenile son were walking along Dink Ashley Road, near the community of Timberlake, North Carolina, the Person County Sheriff's Office confirmed to local media that afternoon.

While heading toward their home on foot, a driver ran over the 17-year-old son, killing him, Sheriff Jason Wilborn said.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey McKay, stopped after hitting the teenager and called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the incident, Wilborn said. At some point, the teen's father pulled out a gun and fatally shot McKay at the scene before tossing the weapon in a pond and fleeing, leaving his deceased son and mortally wounded McKay on the side of the road, Wilborn said. It is unclear if McKay was shot while on the 911 call.

The father, identified as 41-year-old Chad Woods, has been charged with second-degree murder, the sheriff said. It was unknown at the time of publication whether he had retained an attorney. The teen's mother was not named in local reports and is not facing any charges, according to media citing the sheriff's office.

Father Kills Driver Who Ran Over Child:Accident
A North Carolina father has been charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting the driver who hit and killed his son, according to the local sheriff's office. MattGush/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook to the Person County Sheriff's Office for comment.

McKay was driving a North Carolina Department of Adult Correction vehicle when he struck the teen, local outlet WNCN reports. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Factors leading up to the fatal crash, including speed and road conditions, were unknown at the time of publication. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash and shooting. Details about the teenage victim were not made public.

After the shooting, Woods and the teen's mother fled the scene in McKay's vehicle, leaving their deceased child behind, Wilborn said.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle at the family's home where they arrested Woods on charges of second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Woods later told investigators that he threw the gun used in the shooting in a nearby pond, according to the sheriff, who added that deputies searched for the weapon using K-9s and a dive team but had to end the search shortly after noon due to hot temperatures. Wilborn said the search will continue Tuesday.

Read more

Patti Elliott, a woman who witnessed the crash and shooting, told local outlet WRAL that she was in shock, saying she thinks the "world is going crazy."

"The person driving the truck, he was trying to do the right thing, but in the process, he gets shot and killed for it," Elliott said.

Lawrence Clayborn, Woods' father, told local outlet WTVD that his son was distraught over the ordeal.

"He was just out of it, going off and stuff," Clayborn said. "He was going, 'He just killed my son. He killed my son.'"

Woods is scheduled to appear in court on August 21, according to the sheriff's office.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC