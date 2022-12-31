Father of Murdered Idaho Student Speaks Out After Arrest

The father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in the early hours of November 13, has spoken out after police arrested a suspect on Friday.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student, was detained by state police and FBI agents near the city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, more than 2,500 miles from the murder scene in Idaho.

Speaking to ABC News Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said "we are on the path to justice."

Kaylee, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were attacked in a shared student house at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle all lived in the building while Chapin,Kernodle's boyfriend, had been visiting for the night. Two other female students in the house escaped unharmed, and are believed to have slept through the attack.

At a press conference on Friday Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University and lived less than 10 miles from the house where the killings took place. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and one of felony burglary.

After seeing a photograph of Kohberger, Steve Goncalves described him as a "broken soul, pitiful human being."

He added: "The little coward that had finally got caught running. I still think everyone's innocent until proven guilty, so I put that in the back of my mind."

Goncalves said he will be in court during Kohberger's trial, following his extradition to Idaho, commenting: "This guy's gonna have to look me in my eyes multiples times, and I'm going to be looking for the truth. That's really what I'm going to be looking for."

Chapin's family also released a statement in response to the arrest.

They said: "We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure. However, it doesn't alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed."

After news of Kohberger's arrest was made public Sheldon Kernodle, Xana Kernodle's cousin, made another appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He tweeted: "Our work isn't done yet. If you have any information that could help law enforcement and/or prosecutors regarding BRYAN KOHBERGER please email/call the tip lines below."

This was followed by the email address tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, phone number (208) 883-7180 and FBI webpage fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

Police have yet to recover the murder weapon, which they believe was a fixed-blade knife.

On Thursday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry released a video, saying a "professional cleaning crew" would be working at the crime scene.

He said: "Starting Friday morning we are going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence and begin cleaning.

"Part of the reason we are doing that is because of the bio-hazards, as well as the chemicals that were used during the investigations.

"So there will be activity over at that residence and we just want people to know about that."

Moscow Police have been contacted for comment.