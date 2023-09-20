Fear of Russian Nuclear Escalation Still Impeding Military Aid to Ukraine

Since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022, Ukraine's Western partners have pledged to provide Kyiv with more than over $100 billion in military aid. But the fears in some capitals that the shipment of certain armaments might prove to represent a Kremlin 'red line' that could lead to nuclear war has delayed the delivery of certain weapons systems past the point at which they could have been put to their most effective possible use.

"Starting even before February 24, 2022, the Russians placed a major bet on nuclear deterrence," Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at Ukraine's National Institute for Strategic Studies, told Newsweek.

On February 19, 2022, five days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin was publicly shown personally overseeing strategic nuclear weapons exercises that involved two ballistic missiles flying thousands of miles to their targets on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. Then, on February 27, the fourth day of the invasion, Putin was shown again on domestic television, this time ordering Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to "transfer the deterrence capabilities of the Russian army to a special mode of combat readiness."

The message appeared not to be lost on Washington, or on several of its European allies.

A makeshift memorial in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine displays flags bearing the names of fallen soldiers on July 24, 2023. While the country's Ministry of Defense does not release official casualty statistics, U.S. Government estimates inadvertently made public this past April put the figure as of this past winter at between 16,000-17,500 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. MICHAEL WASIURA/NEWSWEEK

"American policymakers were raised on Cold War theories of escalation management, and it was very easy for the Russians to manipulate them," Bielieskov explained. "The threat of nuclear escalation proved to be the most powerful instrument in Russia's military toolkit."

The effects of that threat were visible from the start. Bielieskov referenced overall Western hesitancy in early March 2022 to provide Soviet legacy fighter aircraft to Ukraine–this despite Warsaw's willingness to transfer several of its Mig-29 aircraft eastward. After that plan fell through, Polish ambassador to the United States Marek Magierowski went on CNN to voice his frustrations.

"Our American partners rejected this proposal," Magierowski said on March 5, 2022, in an interview with CNN, "because they have come to the conclusion that it was too escalatory."

While the Western coalition supporting Ukraine decided this past summer that it would begin preparing to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the planes themselves are not expected to be in the skies over the battlefield until at least the start of 2024. Throughout the war, similar delays have held back Ukrainian efforts.

"It took one-and-a-half months to debate HIMARS," Bielieskov said of the spring 2022 decision to supply Ukraine with the multiple-launch rocket system that has since compelled Russia to reorganize its logistical chains. "As a result, for an extra six weeks Russia was able to utilize its artillery advantage to level Popasna, to destroy Severodonetsk, and by doing that, they inflicted major damage on Ukraine's professional military."

"If HIMARS had been provided earlier," he added, "we not only would have arrested this artillery offensive earlier by striking warehouses and by striking command and control nodes. We also would have been able to preserve many more of our best trained, most experienced troops."

As a result of those personnel losses, the training and integration of Ukrainian soldiers mobilized after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion has also been less effective than it otherwise might have been.

"The task of the professional army is not only to repel the initial attack and buy time, but also to transfer its skills to newly mobilized troops," Bielieskov explained. "Due to the West's prioritization of escalation management, the Ukrainian army was not able to do this."