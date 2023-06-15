Fed Must Cut Interest Rates by 2024, Warns Economist

While the Federal Reserve has hit pause on its interest rate hikes, the central bank foresees raising its key rate at least two more times before the end of the year—something that economists think should be avoided to help release pressure on the commercial real estate market and the banking sector.

After rising interest rates 10 consecutive times since March 2022—even as a banking crisis was seemingly unfolding in the country—the Fed made no change in its key rate on Wednesday, as it waits to see the impact of previous interest hikes on the United States economy. The bank's target interest rate is currently set at a range of 5 to 5.25 percent.

The U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) was down to 4.0 percent in May, the lowest level since March 2021, below its peak of 7.79 percent in April last year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, has slowed to 5.3 percent in the same month, far below the 9.1 percent reached in June 2022.

But while this result has pushed the Fed to pause its interest hikes streak, the impact of its cycle of monetary tightening is yet to completely unfold. Higher interest rates don't have an immediate impact on the economy, and it takes months for them to make credit more expensive and dampen demand for goods, ultimately cooling down inflation.

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), on June 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C. After a streak of ten interest rate increases, Powell announced that rates will remain steady and unchanged. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The apparent decision of the Fed to hit a pause on interest rate hikes isn't definite, and it doesn't preclude the possibility that the central bank might decide to once again increase interest rates in the future. In fact, the Fed's projections indicate that there could be two more hikes this year.

This is a possibility that Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), told Newsweek the Fed should not pursue.

"A monetary policy lag time exists between decision and inflation," Yun said. "The rate hikes from earlier months have yet to exert their force at a time when inflation has already decelerated to 4 percent. There is no need to consider raising interest rates.

"In fact, considering the balance sheet difficulties faced by community banks and weakness in the commercial real estate sector, the Fed should look at cutting interest rates before the end of the year. The Fed should look forward, not backward."

The banking sector suffered significant turmoil earlier this year when Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic collapsed, causing bank runs and raising fears of contagion throughout the entire industry. The two banks' demise was due to several factors, including risky investments, but higher interest rates pushed by the Fed contributed to their meltdown, as they made the value of their assets plunge.

Analysts expected the central bank to stop raising interest rates as a result of the banking crisis, but the Fed defied expectations, continuing with its aggressive strategy to bring down inflation. Further hikes are expected to harm the banking sector more and leave more banks struggling.

At the same time, analysts and experts have been raising alarm over the state of the commercial real estate sector. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers both recently warned that the sector is under pressure, with nearly $1.5 trillion of commercial mortgages that will need to be repaid in the next three years.

The combination of high interest rates, increasing pressure on small- to medium-size banks to shore up their assets, and a weakening of commercial real estate due to the rise of remote work and tightening lending standards risks making the U.S. economy more fragile, as the Swiss Re Institute, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, has warned.