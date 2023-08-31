Unusual

FedEx Responds to Viral Video of Driver Saving Escaping Dog: 'Proud'

By
Unusual Postal service TikTok Viral Video

A delivery man has proved that not all heroes wear capes by coming to the aid of two dogs that escaped from their apartment.

Footage from the doorbell camera, posted on TikTok by @somajorr, shows the FedEx worker calling the homeowner to tell him his cane corso has got out and his front door is open.

As the worker tries to persuade the cane corso to return to the apartment, the owner's other pet, a French bulldog, appears in the hallway. The bigger dog appears to activate protection mode, barking in an attempt to scare the man off.

He refuses to leave them, however, checking they are OK through the gap of a door and still trying to guide them back inside.

@somajorr

My godfathers dogs are different! We are So thankful for this fedex worker! 😭 #canecorsopuppy #dogsoftiktok #funny #fyp #fedex

♬ original sound - @somajorr

The on-screen text on the viral video read: "Today my godfather's cane corso unlocked the door and decided to hang out in the hallway while no one was home."

The poster added in a caption that the family were "so thankful" the FedEx worker had notified them about the escape artists and looked after the pair. Her video has been watched almost 800,000 times since August 22.

Shannon Davis, a services communications adviser at FedEx, told Newsweek the company was "proud of the many contributions our team members make to our communities every day. We commend the actions of this team member who went above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of a customer's pets."

The TikTok clip has more than 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments praising the worker for "caring" for the pets and keeping his cool.

Couriers are often targeted by dogs. More than 5,300 U.S. Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail last year.

Dog running
Stock image of a dog jumping in a hallway. FedEx said its worker "went above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of a customer's pets." Jaimie Tuchman/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Fortunately, many mailmen who cross paths with dogs have a more positive experience. Newsweek recently shared a golden retriever's interaction with a delivery driver that has racked up over 20 million views. Another article highlighted the adorable friendship between a puppy and a mailman. Some bonds last for a dog's lifetime too, as waiting for the mail becomes part of their routine.

The dogs in this clip weren't meant to be around to greet the delivery driver, though.

One TikTok commenter commended his courage, writing: "That's one brave FedEx man cuz the way he wouldn't have gotten his packages that day. FedEx give that man a raise."

Another posted: "The cane corso said, 'Don't touch my Frenchie.'"

A third commented: "It's the cane ears in the back for me while listening to his owner talk to the FedEx worker like he knew exactly what he was saying."

Newsweek reached out to @somajorr for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC