FedEx Responds to Viral Video of Driver Saving Escaping Dog: 'Proud'

A delivery man has proved that not all heroes wear capes by coming to the aid of two dogs that escaped from their apartment.

Footage from the doorbell camera, posted on TikTok by @somajorr, shows the FedEx worker calling the homeowner to tell him his cane corso has got out and his front door is open.

As the worker tries to persuade the cane corso to return to the apartment, the owner's other pet, a French bulldog, appears in the hallway. The bigger dog appears to activate protection mode, barking in an attempt to scare the man off.

He refuses to leave them, however, checking they are OK through the gap of a door and still trying to guide them back inside.

The on-screen text on the viral video read: "Today my godfather's cane corso unlocked the door and decided to hang out in the hallway while no one was home."

The poster added in a caption that the family were "so thankful" the FedEx worker had notified them about the escape artists and looked after the pair. Her video has been watched almost 800,000 times since August 22.

Shannon Davis, a services communications adviser at FedEx, told Newsweek the company was "proud of the many contributions our team members make to our communities every day. We commend the actions of this team member who went above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of a customer's pets."

The TikTok clip has more than 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments praising the worker for "caring" for the pets and keeping his cool.

Couriers are often targeted by dogs. More than 5,300 U.S. Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail last year.

Stock image of a dog jumping in a hallway. FedEx said its worker "went above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of a customer's pets." Jaimie Tuchman/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Fortunately, many mailmen who cross paths with dogs have a more positive experience. Newsweek recently shared a golden retriever's interaction with a delivery driver that has racked up over 20 million views. Another article highlighted the adorable friendship between a puppy and a mailman. Some bonds last for a dog's lifetime too, as waiting for the mail becomes part of their routine.

The dogs in this clip weren't meant to be around to greet the delivery driver, though.

One TikTok commenter commended his courage, writing: "That's one brave FedEx man cuz the way he wouldn't have gotten his packages that day. FedEx give that man a raise."

Another posted: "The cane corso said, 'Don't touch my Frenchie.'"

A third commented: "It's the cane ears in the back for me while listening to his owner talk to the FedEx worker like he knew exactly what he was saying."

Newsweek reached out to @somajorr for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

