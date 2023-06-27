Internet Not Prepared for How Rescue Husky Was Treated at Groomers

Rescuing an animal is one of the most rewarding things you can do, changing the fate of an otherwise hopeless animal.

One such creature who was saved this way is Teeni the rescue husky, who was once "feral and homeless" according to his owners. In a video posted to the TikTok page @teeni_time, Teeni can be seen at "his first grooming appointment," which can be a traumatic experience for some dogs.

In the video, which has over 443,000 views, one of the groomers can be seen hugging Teeni while he gets groomed. "There are amazing people in this world," read the caption.

A husky at the dog groomers. A rescue husky being treated like a prince at the groomers has melted hearts online. Ihar Halavach/Getty Images

"Pet groomers are such amazing people. So glad you highlighted this moment!," commented one user.

Dogs need regular grooming, but just as some canines have an aversion to trips to the vets or bath time, the groomers can also be a difficult time. There are things you can do at home to make your dog more comfortable with certain common treatments they will receive at the groomers. "A groomer's worst nightmare is having to cut a dog's nails if the dog can't stand being touched on the paws. That's why it's crucial to start getting your pet used to having those paws touched as early as possible," recommended pet advice website Petful.

Start as a puppy and brush your pet regularly to get them used to the whole process. "Sometimes the grooming experience can be somewhat traumatic at first," said Petful. "Fortunately, puppies are much more adaptable. Bonus for starting grooming early: The fur is less likely to get matted. Don't fall prey to the thought that your puppy doesn't need a haircut. Just take him for an 'introductory' appointment, and everyone will be happier for it."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"Thanks to all who adopt these wonderful souls!," said one user. "My little guy was abused and neglected before got him at the beginning of January and this is how our vet staff is with him. Makes me so happy," commented another. "It's so comforting when those you trust with your pet love them as much as you do," said a third user on TikTok.

