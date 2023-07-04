Heartwarming

Former 'Feral Mama Cat' Accepts Two Abandoned Kittens As Her Own Babies

By
Heartwarming Cats Pets Animals Kittens

A formerly feral cat is in the running for "Number One Mom" after taking in two abandoned kittens and raising them as her own.

Kate Newton found Jennyanydots wandering around her yard in Humboldt County, California, earlier this year. An experienced rescuer with over 30 felines under her roof, Newton decided to take the feral feline into her home.

"We live on one of the main highways in California and we just knew she would get hit by a vehicle if we didn't trap her," Newton told Newsweek.

Jennyanydots adding feral kittens to her litter
New mom Jennyanydots was quick to accept the abandoned kittens. @ragingloons

Despite being less than a year old, Jenny was already pregnant. She gave birth to three kittens, which Newton and her family decided to keep.

Newton arranged for Jenny and her three kittens to be spayed and neutered when they were old enough. However, she had difficulty getting an anxious Jenny into the carrier, meaning she missed her appointment.

"She was so frightened that she actually bit through my fingernail," Newton said.

"We didn't want to freak her out more by trying to chase her around and trap her so we decided we would wait until she was more comfortable in our home."

Unfortunately, Jenny fell pregnant again with a Tomcat Newton has also rescued—despite him being neutered.

"We were told by our vet that while it's very rare, male cats can hold sperm for up to six weeks after they are neutered," she said. "That pregnancy resulted in three additional kittens."

Mom cat Jennyanydots cleaning a feral kitten
The mama cat cleaned the newcomers up and fed them milk almost immediately after Newton introduced them. @ragingloons

Shortly after Jenny gave birth to her second litter, Newton's 12-year-old son Bazzy found two abandoned kittens by an old barn. Newton hoped that Jenny would accept the new kittens—Rhett and Link—as her own, and she was right, with the mom taking to the newcomers immediately.

"She got a little irritated with me because I was trying to 'help' by putting them closer to her to nurse," Newton said.

"One of the kittens made a sound when I moved it and Jennyanydots hissed at me as if to say 'Put my baby down! Let me get to work.'"

Newton filmed the encounter and shared the footage to her TikTok account (@ragingloons), where it melted animal lovers' hearts—receiving almost 390,000 likes.

"A single mom who works two jobs," commented Amanda Daniele.

"She said 'I already have this many why the hell not,'" joked Jenni_Fromdabloc.

Jennyanydots with her litter of kittens
Jennyanydots has been raising the new kittens as her own, treating them the same as her biological babies. @ragingloons

"The way she hollers at you to PUT THOSE BABIES DOWN!" said Ov_Me.

"She was like, 'unhand them, woman!' only after knowing them for a few seconds," wrote notnotunhappy.

"Ooh she got so protective when that baby cried," commented amandalyn. "What a good mama, they fit right in."

Jenny has become very attached to both her biological and adopted children, giving them the same amount of love, care, and attention.

"She's very wary when it comes to people, which is understandable because she hadn't been around humans until we trapped her," Newton said.

"But she is the most dedicated, intuitive, patient, and kind mother I've ever met...she's amazing."

Newton plans to keep all of Jenny's kittens and open up a cat sanctuary for feral, stray, and special needs felines in the near future.

"We can't imagine separating them," she said. "Mama and all of her babies will be staying with us."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC