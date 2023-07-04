Former 'Feral Mama Cat' Accepts Two Abandoned Kittens As Her Own Babies

A formerly feral cat is in the running for "Number One Mom" after taking in two abandoned kittens and raising them as her own.

Kate Newton found Jennyanydots wandering around her yard in Humboldt County, California, earlier this year. An experienced rescuer with over 30 felines under her roof, Newton decided to take the feral feline into her home.

"We live on one of the main highways in California and we just knew she would get hit by a vehicle if we didn't trap her," Newton told Newsweek.

New mom Jennyanydots was quick to accept the abandoned kittens. @ragingloons

Despite being less than a year old, Jenny was already pregnant. She gave birth to three kittens, which Newton and her family decided to keep.

Newton arranged for Jenny and her three kittens to be spayed and neutered when they were old enough. However, she had difficulty getting an anxious Jenny into the carrier, meaning she missed her appointment.

"She was so frightened that she actually bit through my fingernail," Newton said.

"We didn't want to freak her out more by trying to chase her around and trap her so we decided we would wait until she was more comfortable in our home."

Unfortunately, Jenny fell pregnant again with a Tomcat Newton has also rescued—despite him being neutered.

"We were told by our vet that while it's very rare, male cats can hold sperm for up to six weeks after they are neutered," she said. "That pregnancy resulted in three additional kittens."

The mama cat cleaned the newcomers up and fed them milk almost immediately after Newton introduced them. @ragingloons

Shortly after Jenny gave birth to her second litter, Newton's 12-year-old son Bazzy found two abandoned kittens by an old barn. Newton hoped that Jenny would accept the new kittens—Rhett and Link—as her own, and she was right, with the mom taking to the newcomers immediately.

"She got a little irritated with me because I was trying to 'help' by putting them closer to her to nurse," Newton said.

"One of the kittens made a sound when I moved it and Jennyanydots hissed at me as if to say 'Put my baby down! Let me get to work.'"

Newton filmed the encounter and shared the footage to her TikTok account (@ragingloons), where it melted animal lovers' hearts—receiving almost 390,000 likes.

"A single mom who works two jobs," commented Amanda Daniele.

"She said 'I already have this many why the hell not,'" joked Jenni_Fromdabloc.

Jennyanydots has been raising the new kittens as her own, treating them the same as her biological babies. @ragingloons

"The way she hollers at you to PUT THOSE BABIES DOWN!" said Ov_Me.

"She was like, 'unhand them, woman!' only after knowing them for a few seconds," wrote notnotunhappy.

"Ooh she got so protective when that baby cried," commented amandalyn. "What a good mama, they fit right in."

Jenny has become very attached to both her biological and adopted children, giving them the same amount of love, care, and attention.

"She's very wary when it comes to people, which is understandable because she hadn't been around humans until we trapped her," Newton said.

"But she is the most dedicated, intuitive, patient, and kind mother I've ever met...she's amazing."

Newton plans to keep all of Jenny's kittens and open up a cat sanctuary for feral, stray, and special needs felines in the near future.

"We can't imagine separating them," she said. "Mama and all of her babies will be staying with us."

