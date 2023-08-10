News

Fernando Villavicencio Assassination Video Shows Moment of Fatal Shooting

A video circulating on social media shows the moment Ecuador's presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot in Quito, the country's capital, only ten days before the vote.

The footage shows Villavicencio leaving a campaign event in Quito surrounded by security guards and being accompanied inside a car as the crowd gathered shouts his name, claps, and cheers him on. But in the critical moment when he seats inside the vehicle and the car door is closing behind him, a series of gunshots are fired in his direction.

The clip shows people screaming, ducking around the car, and trying to find cover.

Villacencio, a 59-year-old former journalist and former Assembly member, was one of eight candidates running for the country's top role on August 20. He was a key anti-corruption figure who had been outspoken about condemning the ties between crime and politics in the country.

Fernando Villavicencio assassination
People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a rally of Ecuadorian presidential cadidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, on August 9, 2023. Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after holding a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening, local media reported, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

A suspect in the presidential candidate's assassination died from the injuries sustained in the shootout that followed Villavicencio's murder. Authorities said that six people were arrested in connection with the assassination.

Fernando Villavicencio
In this picture: Former Assembly member and presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, speaks to journalists upon his arrival at the Attorney General's Office in Quito on August 8, 2023. RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story and will be later updated.

