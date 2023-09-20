Politics

John Fetterman Gives Republicans an Ultimatum

By
Senator John Fetterman quipped on Wednesday that he would "save democracy" and wear a suit if House Republicans agree to his conditions.

Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, has been in the crosshairs of House Republicans this week, with many suggesting that his dressed-down look is to blame for the change in Senate dress code.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has not indicated the reason for the change. Fetterman has worn a suit and tie on the Senate floor, although he more typically wears casual attire like hoodies and shorts when not on the floor.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Fetterman listed his demands, saying, "If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week."

Newsweek reached out to Fetterman via email for comment.

John Fetterman
Senator John Fetterman arrives for the AI Insight Forum at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Amid a possible government shutdown, Fetterman said he would save democracy by wearing a suit if Republicans agreed to prevent the shutdown. Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, reacted to Fetterman's statement, saying on X that "you were elected by Pennsylvania, not Ukraine. With your loyalty to Ukraine, why threaten us that you'll wear a suit, why don't you put on a Ukraine military uniform and go to the front lines."

Some X users also speculated that the shutdown will happen regardless of Fetterman's wishes.

"So I guess you'll be wearing a sweatshirt on the Senate floor next week," Erie Siobhan wrote. while Holden added: "Why not dress like a grown-man going to work every day?"

Fetterman's proposition comes amid a contentious time between House Republicans specifically related to a short-term continuing resolution (CR). On August 31, the White House asked Congress to approve a CR that would keep government funding at current levels and avoid a partial shutdown on October 1.

Additionally, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has been an outspoken critic of the government spending proposals, specifically when it comes to funding Ukraine.

"We're going to get the appropriation bills done and go into conference with the Senate and we're going to make sure that we get our borders secure, we get our streets safe, we get the funding prioritized, but we also stop this runaway spending," McCarthy said during a press conference after a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

Newsweek reached out to McCarthy via email for additional comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC