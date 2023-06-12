Feud Between Attorneys General Reaches New Point

Montana's Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the National Association of Attorneys General in the latest escalation of an internal dispute within the organization between Democratic and Republican members over the alleged liberal bias of its leadership team.

In a complaint filed in Montana District Court last week, Montana Republican AG Austin Knudsen accused the organization of mismanaging millions of dollars in funds in special purpose accounts financed by the earnings from class action settlements brought on by members of the NAAG, whose leadership is responsible for deciding how best to spend the money.

According to the lawsuit, the money obtained via those settlements belongs to the states that signed onto the lawsuits as plaintiffs and should therefore be subject to the laws within those states.

And in NAAG's case, Knudsen wants clarity on whether it's pursued decisions to invest those funds in ways that embrace an environmental and social governance-conscious investment strategy—colloquially known as "ESG"—that runs counter to Montana law, claiming the group has been unable to account for Montana's public funds.

"The organization is failing to follow state law and provide a complete and transparent accounting of assets that lawfully belong to Montanans," a spokesperson in Knudsen's office told Newsweek in an emailed statement.

For years, the NAAG has had a standing practice of managing the funds derived from its member's settlements to finance the group's operations as well as any lawsuits deemed to be in the public interest. One prominent example includes the group's blockbuster 2016 lawsuit involving the car company Volkswagen after allegations the manufacturer mislead customers about their cars' emissions levels, which netted the group $100 million on behalf of the states.

However, in recent months, the NAAG has fallen under Republican scrutiny for a series of decisions they claim run counter to the original bipartisan mission of the organization. In letters and lawsuits, the group has drawn allegations from conservative politicians and advocacy organizations of everything from investing settlement dollars into ESG-focused funds to the use of organizational profits in pursuit of so-called "entrepreneurial" lawsuits—a term where lawyers seek out clients for a large-scale case, rather than the other way around—against businesses they ideologically oppose.

That practice was most evident in a pair of recent settlements NAAG received in a sweeping 1998 master settlement agreement against the tobacco industry—which netted NAAG $140 million—as well as the 2021 opioid settlement with the consulting firm McKinsey, which earned the group a $15 million cut of the massive $573 million settlement despite the fact the organization itself was not a party to the lawsuit.

And in recent years, Republicans have begun to question how those funds are used.

One complaint from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in 2022 lamented over the fact that two of the three committees overseeing the grant programs within the NAAG those settlement dollars are supposed to fund were predominantly occupied by Democrats, who regularly opposed programs favored by their states in favor of more liberal programming.

Some opponents of the group have argued that's by design.

In a 2022 policy brief, the corporate-backed American Tort Reform Association—a non-profit group funded primarily by Fortune 500 companies—claimed NAAG had purposefully begun to embrace a practice of recruiting activist-minded attorneys focused on issues like climate change in an effort to influence and promote litigation that would, then, help finance the organization's activities.

"Outside influence, whether it be from NAAG or other activist organizations, creates a concerning lack of accountability and transparency in state attorneys' general offices," they wrote.

Others have raised questions about the lack of transparency in leadership's financial management: According to other reporting on internal NAAG documents obtained by Fox News in January, the group has seen a substantial decline in revenues, highlighted by an estimated $37 million in public money lost due to the group's investments in 2021, later prompting a lawsuit from Utah's Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes seeking clarity of NAAG's custodial authority for those funds and whether they were in compliance with federal law.

Concerns remain even with Republicans who remain committed to the group. In January, Kansas' Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach—who currently sits as a member of the group's leadership team—sent fellow members of leadership a letter asking for the group to disclose its investments and financial positions in order to root out what he described as the "corrosive 'ESG' practices of investment firms and other players in the financial industry."

"These practices destroy shareholder value in pursuit of faddish ideological aims, often without proper disclosure to investors," wrote Kobach. "We need to make sure NAAG's investments (monies that ultimately belong to the organization's constituent States) are adequately protected, too."

In a statement to Newsweek, a NAAG spokesperson pushed back on the characterizations within the lawsuits, saying the organization is "confident in its leadership and is committed to providing bi-partisan educational and training opportunities to attorney general offices across the country." They have also sought to resolve their issues internally, including voting to suspend paying their dues until 2025 and altering which political parties are in leadership to ensure bipartisanship.

"We will vigorously defend against the claims made against the organization and believe they do not have any basis in fact," they told Newsweek.

Whether it will bring Republicans back into the fold remains to be seen. In April 2021, Alabama's Republican AG Steve Marshall became the first to announce he was leaving the organization over its apparent swing to the left, saying in a statement at the time he could not "justify spending taxpayer dollars to fund an organization that seems to be going further and further left."

Marshall was later joined by Attorneys General in several other red states including Texas, Missouri, Arizona and Montana, all of whom claimed they saw no opportunity for the organization to reform itself.

"While we have been a driving force for NAAG's success—both financially and on key issues—the Association's leftward shift over the past half-decade has become intolerable," they wrote.

The partisan rift has been open for a long time, laid bare between the differing philosophies of the independent Democratic (DAGA) and Republican Attorneys General Associations (RAGA).

In the wake of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, RAGA came under scrutiny for its infusion of $150,000 into an event promoting then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, while members within both organizations have regularly found themselves pursuing opposite policies in respect to issues like climate change, U.S. border policy, abortion medications, and ballot access.

Notably, Marshall—the first Republican to announce he was leaving the NAAG—was elected chairman of RAGA in November.

