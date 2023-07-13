Bride's Reason for Excluding Step-Daughter From Wedding Leaves Her Single

One man has recently made a shocking discovery that caused him to end things with his fiancé in order to protect his daughter.

Redditor u/whoevenisthat5, 45, wrote that he has an 11-year-old daughter, who he refers to as "P," from a previous relationship. "I divorced my ex wife on good terms and we share 50/50 custody," he explains, going on to say he has now been with his fiancé "S," 39, for five years, and she and his daughter have always got on.

After OP proposed to his fiancé he suggested that his daughter should be flower girl. However, "S looked at me funny and then said that she didn't think that P would 'fit the part'."

"I told S that if P wasn't in the wedding then there might not be a wedding," he continued.

Over 50 percent of U.S. families are remarried or re-coupled, and 50 percent of the 60 million children under the age of 13 are currently living with one biological parent and that parent's current partner.

After asking Reddit if he was the a******, the OP then posted an update.

The fiancé told him: "I was hoping that after the wedding you could become a holiday visit only dad, I didn't want her in the wedding so she wouldn't be in the photos around the house since she wasn't going to be around much."

"I kept my cool, calmly took her hand, and pulled my engagement ring off," wrote the OP.

The OP told his fiancé that he wanted her things out of the house by next week, "and she could come get them when my daughter wasn't home."

"I couldn't imagine only seeing my daughter three or four times a year...Our honeymoon was supposed to be in Hawaii. Looks like me and P will be going instead."

A stock image of a father and a daughter. A father has revealed the shocking reason why he ended things with his fiancé after she refused to accept his daughter. evgenyatamanenko/Getty Images

Newsweek asked Ruth E. Freeman, president and founder of Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, for her thoughts on the family matter.

"This sad, sad story illustrates a very common misstep taken by many parents entering into a second marriage. This dad fell in love and imagined what kind of relationship his new wife would have with his daughter. However, a lot of pain on his part, his fiancé's part and most importantly his daughter's part, could have been avoided if he and his partner spent some time talking about what kind of step family they hoped to create.

"Dad's fiancé had a clear vision of extremely limited visitation and displays a lack of understanding about what children need in order to thrive. Kudos to dad for recognizing the problem when he did and protecting his relationship with his daughter. Sadly, she is likely to imagine that she is responsible for this breakup since children tend to see themselves as much more influential than they actually are and these circumstances will reinforce that tendency.

"Creating a harmonious step family where everyone's essential needs get met is challenging and requires time and ongoing conversation. If Dad had talked with his fiancé much earlier in the relationship to learn about how she feels about the role of stepmother, how she envisions her relationship with his daughter in the long run, this pain they are all feeling right now could have been avoided.

"Each partner expressing their views about how they will carry out their roles in relation to this little girl is an important step in helping that child navigate the losses and changes and has already experienced and may experience going forward with a new stepmom in her life. Divorce does not necessarily do harm to children, but avoiding that harm requires all the grownups to be self-aware and communicate openly and often. A protective factor in this case is that Dad reports that he and his daughter's Mom have a positive working relationship and this is probably the most important relationship in her life."

Users on Reddit voted that the OP is not the a******.

"This is a big red flag. If she doesn't want to include her step daughter in her wedding then don't expect she will include your daughter in her life...," said one user.

"User avatar level 6 P0ptart5 · 3 days ago They are so lucky that she showed herself. Most fiancées would put her in the wedding and then slowly accomplish their goal over time, after getting married," said another user.

"Op, you've showed yourself to be a wonderful father and person. The right woman will see this and love you BECAUSE of how you put your daughter first," wrote another user.

Newsweek has reached out to whoevenisthat5 via Reddit for comment.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.