French Bulldog on Flight Proves To Be Very 'Pawpular'

A dog named Kygo has delighted viewers after a video of him on a plane being "pawpular with the ladies," went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Thursday by the dog's owner, under the username Its.me.kygo, the French bulldog can be seen enjoying all the attention from the flight assistants, who started playing with him as soon as they noticed he was on board.

The viral clip comes with a caption that says: "When the flight attendants realize you flew with your dog. Pawpular," followed by: "I'm pawpular with the ladies."

And further down in the comments, the dog's owner also added: "Nothing better than landing and having amazing flight crew giving your fur baby lots of love and attention."

According to Conde Nast Traveler, flying is an incredibly stressful experience for all dogs, but it can be especially upsetting for elderly dogs, or dogs with health or behavioral challenges, and unless you have a really good reason for bringing your pet, they suggest it is best to leave them home with a dog sitter and avoid this stressful situation.

But when you do travel with your dog, there are some precautions you can take to make the situation as comfortable as possible for your furbaby.

VCA Animal Hospitals say you should not feed your dog breakfast on the day of travel, as traveling on an empty stomach minimizes the risk of nausea and vomiting.

They also suggest lining the carrier with an absorbent "puppy potty pad" in case your dog needs to potty during travel, carrying a few extra pads and paper towels. You should also carry some of your dog's food with you, a water bottle, and any medications it takes.

The video quickly went viral attracting animal lovers from across the platform and has so far received over 2.1 million views and 350,700 likes.

One user, LuckyLL, commented: "Airline safety regulations state we need to cuddle the dog ma'am" while Emily B said: "I'm a flight attendant but I'm always too afraid to ask to pet the doggies because I don't want to upset someone if it's a service animal."

Brookie0425 wrote: "Dog gets first class and leaves you in the back of the plane." And Mary Amoros Diaz added: "I wouldn't get anything done with him on the flight." Brea O'Donnell said: "I love flight crews who love dogs! It makes it so much less stressful for us."

Another user, Sandi M. wrote: "Damn! The airline I fly with says my girl can't come out of her carrier due to regulations." And Corea said: "100 percent me but I'm not a flight attendant I'm just sitting right next to y'all."

