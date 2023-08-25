Fiancé Asked To Vacuum, No One Is Prepared for His 'Next Level' Response

If you want something done properly, you have to do it yourself.

One woman learned this lesson the hard way after asking her fiancé to vacuum the bathroom rugs recently, and his unorthodox response has gone viral on TikTok. In a video posted by Mina Niko (@minanikooo), the bathroom rugs had all been placed side by side ready for a clean, but multiple chairs were also placed around the rugs as a barricade.

Niko's fiancé decided it would be better if he put the Roomba to task, so the chairs created a ring around the rugs to prevent the Roomba from cleaning anywhere else. Every time the robot vacuum moved towards one of the side-lying chairs, it would ricochet off and go back over the rugs instead.

Since the video was posted on July 22, many TikTok users have praised the ingenuity to come up with this idea, and the clip has already amassed over 2.8 million views. While the clip may have received over 158,000 likes, Niko was less impressed with the idea, as she wrote: "After I clean the whole house, this is the effort I get."

Keeping the house clean and tidy isn't just important for hygiene purposes, it can also be pivotal for a person's mood. A YouGov survey in January 2023 asked more than 33,000 American adults to what extent the cleanliness of their home impacted their overall mood, and 40 percent of participants said it greatly affected their mood.

Having an untidy home doesn't bother everyone to the same extent however, as 36 percent of participants admitted it somewhat affected them, and 14 percent said it didn't impact their mood too much. Comparatively, five percent of respondents said it had no impact on their mood at all.

Seeing as Niko's fiancé seemingly wasn't too concerned about vacuuming the rugs himself, she was grateful that he had the initiative to use the Roomba to do it instead. Alongside the viral video, she wrote on the TikTok caption: "Thank goodness for Roomba," as the rugs were still cleaned, even if it was done in an unusual manner.

Thousands of TikTok users have commented on the post to praise the fiancé's creativity to think of this plan, however many people joked that it might have taken quite a while to set up the chair barricade anyway.

One comment read: "That's some next level engineering."

Another person wrote: "When their laziness is actually causing them to do more work [because] they think it's easier lol."

"The way this was way more effort than just doing it," responded another TikToker.

However, some people found flaws in the fiancé's idea, as one commenter posted: "Why didn't he just leave them in the bathroom and close the door?"

