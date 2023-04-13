Fiancé Rates Wedding Dresses Bride-To-Be Rejected and Results Are Hilarious

A bride-to-be has shared a hilarious video of her fiancé rating rejected wedding dress choices before their big day. In the video, which has over 1.1 million views on TikTok, wedding photographer Nicole Tassielli and her fiancé, high school teacher David Mason, go through stills of Tassielli in various options, while Mason tells her what he thinks and rates them out of ten.

The first dress is a lacy strapless style, with a sheer midriff and a long train, to which Mason immediately reacts: "yeah you look hot in that one" and giving it an eight out of ten, before backtracking and saying: "but you can see undies though, look at your mom's face".

On another dress Mason mused: "there's a lot of stuff going on. It looks like a popcorn ceiling!". Other comments included "bland," "the whole thing looks like a veil," "I don't like the flowers going down the middle," and "you like your attachments, the stuff all over it."

"The male perception is wild," commented one viewer.

The couple have been together for almost four years, and as Tassielli told Newsweek, the wedding will take place on Block Island, just south of mainland Rhode Island, "where we met as college kids working on the ferry", she said.

Being a wedding photographer, Tassielli is pretty active on "Bride Tok," and had seen the trend of asking your fiancé to rate wedding things a few times. "Dave is such a character" she said, "so I knew he would be hysterical in his responses!"

Nicole Tassielli and her fiancé David Mason have gone viral on TikTok for Mason's unique take on Tassielli's wedding dress choices. Nicole Tassielli

"I intentionally didn't include my chosen dress just in case he had any strong opinions about it. But at the end of the day, he has grown accustomed to my quirky style and I'm sure he will love whatever I chose."

The tradition of the bride keeping her dress a secret from the groom harkens back to a time when arranged marriages were custom, and the groom didn't see the bride at all before the wedding day.

This pre-18th-century custom existed under the pretense that it was "unlucky" for the couple to see each other before the nuptials. However, it was often to stop the groom from backing out of the wedding once he'd seen his bride-to-be for the first time.

Tassielli chose to keep her dress a secret despite being tempted to share it with her fiancé. "I was absolutely tempted", she said, "but there are so few true surprises in life I didn't want to risk giving it away and ruining the moment on my wedding day!

"I wanted to keep it a secret so we can have that cheesy "reveal" as I'm walking down the aisle. I love a good cliché—it's something I'm very excited about and I think secretly he is too!".

Users had mixed reviews in the comments, with some digging the idea. "I love his honesty. What a beautiful bride though. You'd look amazing in anything," said one, while and another noted: "I lost it at popcorn ceiling!". Some users thought the plan could backfire. "I feel like this is a dangerous game," said one user, while another wrote: "Imagine if he hated the one most similar to your actual dress".

"He had some opinions about the see-through corset which my dress does have," said Tassielli, "but I think he will love it regardless".

Despite the origins of the wedding tradition of keeping the dress a secret, marriages have come a long way, yet remnants of those old rituals remain.

"Because of this tradition, it's now considered to be bad luck for a groom to see a bride in their dress before the wedding", Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek. "But, just because something is a tradition, doesn't mean you have to do it. Though, it is really nice to have that jaw-drop moment when they see each other more dressed up than ever before as they head down the aisle, don't you think?

"Nothing bad will happen if you involve your partner in your outfit choices. You might even be able to create a more coordinated look between the both of you—and avoid any 'popcorn ceiling' comments of your own.

"If they have a lot of opinions, ask yourself if you think they're valid—if you don't, you might need to have a conversation about why they think and feel the way they do about your outfit choice. Ideally they'll love whatever you feel happy and confident in—whether they've seen it ahead of time or not."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.