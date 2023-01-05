Fiat Will Use the Metaverse To Sell Its Cars in America

The metaverse, a 3D immersive world that is the combination of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), will soon be a digital space where Fiat sells its cars to North American customers.

The company's Fiat Metaverse Store made its North American premiere at the CES trade show today.

Fiat is already employing the technology in Europe. It launched in December 2022 in Italy. That store allows customers to research, configure, and purchase the Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli. Live Fiat Product Geniuses (customer service representatives) are available to help customers.

The Italian automaker, part of the Stellantis group, sees the Metaverse Store as a "key pillar" to the launch of the new Fiat 500e all-electric car in North America in 2024, according to a press release from the company.

The reason for the metaverse sales component comes down to the company's intention of reinventing the customer journey by "creating an alternative car shopping experience" a press release said.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought forward many automakers' digital sales plans. Now customers can shop for a vehicle, complete a build, reserve their spot, find financing for, schedule a test drive, and finish much of the final paperwork for a new car online, without ever setting foot in a dealership.

To access the Fiat Metaverse Store, customers can use a smartphone, tablet or computer. A VR headset or additional hardware is not required.

Fiat isn't the first company looking to utilize the metaverse. Big name brands have already gotten on board including Microsoft, Apple, Nike and Coca-Cola.

Other automakers have also dipped their toe in the metaverse waters. BMW launched the iX1 metaverse to help people explore their new electric SUV. Nissan, Toyota and Hyundai have all made plans to take advantage of the new digital domain.

In November, the company announced that it will bring the Fiat 500e to the U.S. as part of its electrification strategy. The 500e is only sold in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) format.

Currently, the Fiat 500X, a four-door sedan, is the only Fiat sold in America. It's sold in five grades and runs in price from $27,965 to $33,945 before shipping fees and taxes are figured in.

Fiat sold just 915 new vehicles in the U.S. last year. Of that, 875 were its 500X model. Most of the rest were Spiders, a convertible based on the Mazda MX-5 Miata. That figure represents a 61 percent drop in sales from 2021's figures.