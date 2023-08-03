Sports

Women's World Cup Knockout Bracket Is Set, U.S. Plays Sweden Sunday

By
Sports FIFA FIFA World Cup World Cup USWNT

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 begins on Saturday after the final group play matches were completed Thursday morning.

The remaining teams will compete in knockout matches—meaning win or go home—in this next phase of the tournament for the chance to advance to the semifinals.

After disappointing results in group play, the U.S. women's national team (USWNT) faces Group G winner Sweden on Sunday. Team USA's surprising second-place finish in Group E came after winning the previous two World Cups and being favorites to win again.

Megan Rapinoe FIFA Women's World Cup
Megan Rapinoe of the United States during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup match against Portugal at Eden Park on August 1, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. The USWNT begins knockout play against Sweden on Sunday. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty

The Netherlands won Group E, finishing two points ahead of the USWNT. Vlatko Andonovski's team will need to defeat Sweden, and then Norway or Japan, to make the semifinals, where a rematch with the Netherlands could be waiting.

South Africa, Jamaica, and Morocco are among the surprise teams in the round of 16, while usual contenders Brazil, Canada, and Germany failed to make it out of the group stage.

Hosts Australia plays Denmark in front of a home crowd on Monday.

Women's World Cup Knockout Bracket

Below is the full bracket ahead of knockout play.

What Is the World Cup Schedule?

Here is a preview of the round of 16 games, as well as a look ahead at the bracket all the way through to the championship game.

All times listed are ET.

Round of 16

Saturday, August 5

  • Switzerland vs. Spain (1 a.m., FS1)
  • Japan vs. Norway (4 a.m., FS1)
  • Netherlands vs. South Africa (10 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, August 6

  • Sweden vs. United States (5 a.m., FOX)

Monday, August 7

  • England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m., FS1)
  • Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m., FS1)

Tuesday, August 8

  • Colombia vs. Jamaica (4 a.m., FS1)
  • France vs. Morocco (7 a.m., FS1)
Read more of Newsweek's World Cup coverage

Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

  • Switzerland/Spain winner vs. Netherlands/South Africa winner (9 p.m., FOX)

Friday, August 11

  • Japan/Norway winner vs. Sweden/United States winner (3:30 a.m., FOX)

Saturday, August 12

  • Australia/Denmark winner vs. France/Morocco winner (3 a.m., FOX)
  • England/Nigeria winner vs. Colombia/Jamaica winner (6:30 a.m., FOX)

Semifinals, third-place game, and championship game

The two semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, August 15, (4 a.m., FOX) and Wednesday, August 16, (6 a.m., FOX). The third-place game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, at 4 a.m., and will be broadcast on FOX.

The World Cup championship game is scheduled for Sunday, August 20. The game will begin at 6 a.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.

How To Watch the USWNT Against Sweden

The USWNT will play for its right to advance at 5 a.m. ET Sunday, against Sweden. The game will air on FOX and be streamed on the FOX Sports App.

A full replay of the game will be available on the app.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC