Women's World Cup Knockout Bracket Is Set, U.S. Plays Sweden Sunday

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 begins on Saturday after the final group play matches were completed Thursday morning.

The remaining teams will compete in knockout matches—meaning win or go home—in this next phase of the tournament for the chance to advance to the semifinals.

After disappointing results in group play, the U.S. women's national team (USWNT) faces Group G winner Sweden on Sunday. Team USA's surprising second-place finish in Group E came after winning the previous two World Cups and being favorites to win again.

Megan Rapinoe of the United States during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup match against Portugal at Eden Park on August 1, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. The USWNT begins knockout play against Sweden on Sunday. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty

The Netherlands won Group E, finishing two points ahead of the USWNT. Vlatko Andonovski's team will need to defeat Sweden, and then Norway or Japan, to make the semifinals, where a rematch with the Netherlands could be waiting.

South Africa, Jamaica, and Morocco are among the surprise teams in the round of 16, while usual contenders Brazil, Canada, and Germany failed to make it out of the group stage.

Hosts Australia plays Denmark in front of a home crowd on Monday.

Women's World Cup Knockout Bracket

Below is the full bracket ahead of knockout play.

What Is the World Cup Schedule?

Here is a preview of the round of 16 games, as well as a look ahead at the bracket all the way through to the championship game.

All times listed are ET.

Round of 16

Saturday, August 5

Switzerland vs. Spain (1 a.m., FS1)

Japan vs. Norway (4 a.m., FS1)

Netherlands vs. South Africa (10 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States (5 a.m., FOX)

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m., FS1)

Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m., FS1)

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica (4 a.m., FS1)

France vs. Morocco (7 a.m., FS1)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

Switzerland/Spain winner vs. Netherlands/South Africa winner (9 p.m., FOX)

Friday, August 11

Japan/Norway winner vs. Sweden/United States winner (3:30 a.m., FOX)

Saturday, August 12

Australia/Denmark winner vs. France/Morocco winner (3 a.m., FOX)

England/Nigeria winner vs. Colombia/Jamaica winner (6:30 a.m., FOX)

Semifinals, third-place game, and championship game

The two semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, August 15, (4 a.m., FOX) and Wednesday, August 16, (6 a.m., FOX). The third-place game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, at 4 a.m., and will be broadcast on FOX.

The World Cup championship game is scheduled for Sunday, August 20. The game will begin at 6 a.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.

How To Watch the USWNT Against Sweden

The USWNT will play for its right to advance at 5 a.m. ET Sunday, against Sweden. The game will air on FOX and be streamed on the FOX Sports App.

A full replay of the game will be available on the app.