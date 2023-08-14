Hearts Break as Owner Shares Highlights From Senior Dog's Last Two Days

Social-media users have been left in tears as they watch an old basset hound enjoy his final few meals before being put to sleep.

The TikTok video shared by owner @dayanamazrg on August 2 starts with a clip of the dog struggling to walk. The onscreen text reads: "Knowing you have to put your pup down in 2 days and watching him enjoy his final meals."

The video shows the dog tucking into a selection of food like steak and a burger. It has received over 195,000 likes and more than 1.6 million views.

A basset hound drinks water from a bowl held by a human hand.

Meera Puppins, an accredited puppy trainer, told Newsweek about dealing with the loss of a beloved dog. She has shared the following tips for grieving owners.

Five Ways to Heal After Losing a Pet

People who say "it's just a dog" are unlucky not to have loved, or cared for, a canine in the way you and I know is possible. They are very lucky not to understand your grief. However, that doesn't mean you should allow them to belittle your feelings by saying things like, "I'm sure you can get another one." Grief is not a rational creature, and rushing to get a new dog may not help you to move on, as much as remind you of the pet you have lost. To most people, your grief won't make any sense to them. And guess what? It absolutely doesn't have to make sense to anybody else but you. Try not to worry about how other people will perceive your loss, and focus instead of small, positive actions that help you to manage your grief. Take your time to process the loss of your dog, whether that means taking some leave from work, or canceling plans to allow yourself space to grieve. Time is a slow healer, and this isn't a process that can be rushed. You will be OK. Better days are coming, even though you might not be able to see them yet. Grief can be a long and lonely process, so it's important to talk about how you're feeling to your friends, family or partner. Having a support network can make a huge difference to how you cope with the loss of your dog, even though it can be tempting to withdraw and isolate from other people. Don't be afraid to lean on them for support when you need it the most. If you are able to, finding a way of supporting your local dog rescue may help bring you some peace, or soothe your grief. It can be difficult and sad at times, but if you have the ability to bring joy into the lives of dogs waiting for their new homes, please take it. It may just be exactly what you need.

More than 2,600 TikTok users have commented on the heartbreaking video since it was shared on August 2.

One user wrote: "The best quote I heard, 'a dogs life is only a chapter of our life but to them it's the entire book.'"

"Like losing a child. I'm so sorry," commented another.

A third posted: "They should live forever - they are the most loyal and loving things in this world!"

