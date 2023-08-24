A calling — broadly understood as the relentless pursuit of a passion, a vision, or an endeavor in a career — can create an unrivaled sense of purpose in individuals. This purpose in leadership and business translates into the determination and tenacity needed to succeed.

A clear vision guides leaders to their goals and motivates their teams to deliver their best. I will delve into the significance of finding one's calling and having a clear vision for leadership and business success, substantiated by notable business examples.

Understanding Your Calling: A Steppingstone to Vision

"Your work will fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do," said Steve Jobs, the legendary co-founder of Apple Inc. He followed his passion for technology and revolutionized the personal computing, music, and telecommunications industries.

However, finding your calling may take a lot of work. Oprah Winfrey, one of the most influential women globally, had a tumultuous start. Initially, she was fired from her job as a news reporter because she was 'unfit for television.'

But she found her calling in a more engaging, emotionally connected hosting style, eventually creating the iconic "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Her passion for helping people connect with their emotions led to an influential career, affecting millions of viewers and creating a billion-dollar empire.

The experiences of Jobs and Winfrey highlight that your calling may not need to be explicitly clear at the onset. But once you understand it, it becomes your compass, guiding you towards your clear vision, thus enabling you to excel in leadership and business.

Vision: The Guiding Light

A clear vision is a guiding light that illuminates the path to business success. It serves as a strategic roadmap, helping leaders and their teams understand the company's direction and the steps necessary to achieve the set objectives.

Consider Elon Musk's vision for SpaceX — "to make life multi-planetary."This audacious vision has propelled the company to pioneering heights in the aerospace industry and motivated his team to innovate continually, overcoming countless technical and financial challenges. Musk's clear and compelling vision has undeniably been instrumental in SpaceX's remarkable success.

Another example is Patagonia's founder, Yvon Chouinard, who envisioned a company that could be the vanguard for environmental responsibility. This vision was communicated and reflected in every aspect of Patagonia's operations, from supply chain management to marketing. Chouinard's vision resonated with consumers and employees, propelling Patagonia to become one of the most respected and successful outdoor clothing and gear companies.

The Power of Vision in Leadership

A leader's vision serves a dual purpose: it directs the leader and motivates the team. In other words, it acts as a compass and a catalyst.

Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, brought a unique vision to the coffee industry: to provide a third place between work and home. This vision was not only about selling coffee but about creating a unique customer experience. His vision inspired employees, creating a culture focused on delivering a high-quality customer experience, making Starbucks a global phenomenon.

Similarly, Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, has been leading the company's strategic transformation with a clear vision: "Zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion." This vision serves as the North Star for the entire company, aligning teams and stimulating innovation in the quest for safer, greener, and more efficient vehicles.

Finding Your Calling, Forging Your Vision

The first step to finding your calling and formulating your vision is to start with self-reflection. Assess your interests, passions, and strengths. Think about how these align with potential business ideas or leadership roles. Engage in market research to understand trends and opportunities.

Once you have a rough sense of your calling, articulate your vision. Make it clear, compelling, and infectious. Your vision should not only encapsulate your calling but also be able to inspire others to follow you on your journey.

Starting my journey as an engineer at United Technologies' Otis Elevator Company, I was soon struck by a profound realization: The potential to innovate wasn't confined to just our elevators. It was equally crucial within my teams tasked with those complex installations.

This epiphany paved my transition from an engineer to a leadership role, where I discovered my true vocation. More than managing, it was about serving, leading, engaging, and nurturing top-tier talent to drive our organization's triumphs.

Bottom Line

Having a clear vision derived from your calling is essential for leadership and business success. A calling gives you the passion and purpose to weather leadership challenges, while a clear vision provides the strategic direction necessary for you and your team.

Whether you're Steve Jobs revolutionizing technology, Oprah Winfrey influencing audiences, Elon Musk making life multi-planetary, Yvon Chouinard advocating for environmental responsibility, Howard Schultz redefining coffee culture, or Mary Barra transforming auto manufacturing, the power of a calling and clear vision is undeniable.

Finding your calling and forging your vision may not be easy, but the potential rewards—personal satisfaction and business success—make the journey worthwhile.