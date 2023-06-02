Fire Rages After Lightning Strike Hits Utah National Park

A fire has raged in southern Utah's Zion National Park after a lightning strike. The wildfire blazed in the southwestern part of the park, near the Whole Guacamole Trail area, burning about 10 acres of land.

The Bureau of Land Management, Hurricane Valley Fire District and the National Park Service authorities took "action as necessary to protect life and property," according to a statement from park authorities. Firefighters fought the blaze for 25 hours, KUTV reported.

Aircraft also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Zion National Park spokesperson, Jonathan Shafer, told St. George News that it is believed the blaze started on May 31. The fire was fully contained the following day, KUTV reported.

A picture shared by Utah's Zion National Park on Facebook shows smoke billowing into the sky from a wildfire.

"If you see smoke near Coalpits Wash in the southwest part of the park, no need to report, but there are simple things you can do to use good Fire Sense," the park said. "No matter where you travel and especially at Zion, check to make sure there are no fire restrictions before you start a campfire, and never leave a fire until it is out cold."

The park also reminded residents that fires are only allowed in the park in designated metal fire rings and never in the wilderness.

Zion National Park is located at the junction of the Colorado Plateau, Great Basin and Mojave Desert regions, and is characterised by its unusual plant and animal diversity.

Utah is extremely prone to wildfires. According to the State of Utah Hazard Mitigation, there are 800 to 1,000 wildfires in Utah every year.

Along with much of the western U.S., Utah has experienced extreme drought for years. This means much of the vegetation in the park is extremely dry and this, paired with close to ground storms, are a recipe for a blaze.

During such storms, winds can fan flames meaning that wildfires in drought-stricken areas can sometimes get out of control.

Wildfires like this are typically produced by dry storms. These occur when lightning strikes but there is very little rainfall. This can occur because, particularly in the summer months, the air in the western U.S. is very dry. As rain falls, it usually evaporates before it can saturate the ground.

Wildfires often severely damage the habitats for native wildlife. Over time, they can also cause the native vegetation to adapt to more fire-resistant alternatives.

