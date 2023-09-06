U.S.

Target Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out in Children's Section

By
U.S. Target Fire Firefighters California

A Target store in Buena Park, California, was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out in the children's clothing section.

Footage posted on social media showed the blaze engulfed a rack of clothing, with a store employee deploying a fire extinguisher in a bid to bring it under control.

The incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) at the store located on the juncture of Orangethorpe and Western avenues.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the inferno but it was already out by the time they arrived, according to battalion chief Erik Miranda. He added the store sprinkler system had been deployed, which can also be seen in the 32-second video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaking to local network ABC 7, Guillermo Santander, who had been in the store with his daughter, described what took place.

He said: "We walked in the Target, we see a small flame. We thought it was a Halloween prop. But as we got closer, we heard a pop which was the sprinkler going off. All of a sudden the flame got bigger."

There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Outside a Target store in Buena Park
General view outside Target in Buena Park, Los Angeles. Clothing set fire in the children's section about 7 p.m. local time (10.p.m. ET) on Tuesday at the Target . Google Earth
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

