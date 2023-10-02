Iowa Firefighter Started Blazes Before Responding to Them: Police

A prolific arsonist has been unmasked as a 60-year-old firefighter who was among the first responders called to tackle the flames, according to police.

Kendall Eugene Rhoads is in jail awaiting trial after being charged with 13 counts of arson in the second degree (a class C felony), and one count of reckless use of fire or explosives (a serious misdemeanor), following his arrest in the city of Holland in Iowa. Grundy County Sheriff's Office alleges that Rhoads deliberately set the fires before helping put them out with his co-workers from Holland's fire department.

Some of the fires ravaged parts of the county. Most were set in ditches or abandoned buildings, but some spread to nearby corn fields, meaning crops were destroyed. Fears of a serial arsonist had alarmed members of the public, who are said to have been instrumental in Rhoads' arrest, after the authorities began investigating the case earlier this year.

A plywood structure burns in this archive image of an arsonist-set blaze in Lake Elsinore, California, in August 2018. An Iowa firefighter has been accused of arson following his arrest last week. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rhoads was arrested on Thursday. Arson in the second degree is defined as "causing a fire or explosion that damages or destroys property."

A statement released by the sheriff's office on Friday, uploaded to the force's Facebook page, read: "In April of this year the Grundy County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into a string of arson fires. The fires were mostly ditch fires and some spread into nearby corn fields, other fires included buildings on abandoned properties.

"Rhoads has been a Holland Fireman for the past six years and after setting the fires he would respond with the fire department and assist in putting the fires out. This is an ongoing investigation, and the public is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office with any additional information. This case could not have been solved without the help of the public.

"Rhoads remains in the Grundy County Jail in lieu of bond. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent."

Authorities haven't revealed whether anyone was injured as a result of the blazes.

Newsweek reached out to the sheriff's office by email on Monday seeking further information and comment.

The allegations follow a string of high-profile arson and fire cases that have rocked the U.S. recently.

Yosemite National Park officials revealed a massive blaze tearing through the park in July last year was caused by people, while a 14-year-old girl was charged with arson after a fire at a Walmart in in Peachtree City, Georgia, this summer.

Would-be arsonists were filmed accidentally setting themselves alight as they allegedly attempted to torch an immigration and naturalization business in California back in January.