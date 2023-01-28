First GMC Hummer EV SUV Sells for $500K at Auction, More Than Mustang

There's only so many firsts.The first retail 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV off the production line has been sold at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale, Arizona auction for $500,000.

That figure, higher than what the seventh-generation Ford Mustang GT VIN 001 went for during the same auction, is lower than the $2.5 million the first GMC Hummer EV truck sold for in March 2021.

The new electric SUV model, a design and engineering brother to the GMC Hummer EV truck is an Edition 1 model. It comes loaded with a three-motor electronic all-wheel drive system that works with the model's battery and motors to deliver a General Motors-estimated 830 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

Four-wheel steering enables Crab Walk diagonal drive capability and an adaptive air suspension can work to lift a vehicle out of deep terrain using Extract Mode.

Built on General Motors' Ultium platform, the electric SUV is equipped with the company's Watts to Freedom (WTF) technology that enables a GM-estimated zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) time of approximately 3.5 seconds, close to the quickness of a sports car.

GM estimates that the Hummer EV SUV is able to recharge at a rate of up to 300-kilowatts via a 800-volt DC fast charger. It has a range of around 280 miles.

The Hummer EV SUV contains some of the physical features of the Hummer EV truck including an Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels that fit in the frunk (front truck).

Like the Hummer EV, it comes with GM's Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system, which allows for hands-free driving and automatic land changes on more than 400,000 miles of North American roadways.

This Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 model wears a Lunar Shadow-themed interior with Tech Bronze accents and all-weather flooring. A Bose 14-speaker sound system allows for an acoustic experience designed to enhance the behind-the-wheel of the SUV.

One hundred percent of the hammer price of the Hummer EV SUV benefits Tread Lightly, a nonprofit organization that works to promote responsible outdoor recreation via stewardship, education and communication. They specialize in promoting safe and responsible use of vehicles in America's outdoors.

GM promises five versions of the Hummer EV SUV will be sold, rolled out over the next few years. The Edition 1 is the first and comes with a $105,595 price tag. Future takes on the SUV cost less, with a staring MSRP of $79,995 for the lowest grade model, which isn't expected to arrive at dealerships until 2024.

GM recently announced a partnership with Pilot gas stations that will work to install 2,000 electric vehicle chargers at 500 locations nationwide.