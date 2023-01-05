First Russian Baby Born in 2023 Sparks Flurry of Racist Comments

Russian social media users have flooded a page announcing 2023's first baby born in the country with hundreds of racist comments, after learning that the newborn's parents are from the remote Siberian region of Tuva, which borders Mongolia.

The VKontakte page shared the news that the child was born one minute past midnight in St. Petersburg. "For his mother, 25-year-old native of Tuva, Venera, this was already the second birth - her six-year-old son is waiting for her at home," the post said. "The newborn is a real hero: weight - 3900g, height - 56 cm. The birth was easy and fast. Mom and baby are in the ward and both are doing well."

It continues: "And in 2022, more than 50 thousand children were born in St. Petersburg. We wish our obstetricians and gynecologists more newborns in the New Year 2023!"

The post brought both well-wishes for the new mother and her baby as well as racist comments.

Tuva, a republic in southern Siberia that borders northwestern Mongolia, is one of Russia's poorest regions. The republic, as well as Buryatia in eastern Siberia, has experienced the largest number of Russian deaths and casualties from the war in Ukraine. Activists and local officials say the ethnic minority populations are being disproportionately drafted to fight.

"A real 'Petersburger,' a native for sure," wrote VKontakte user Nina Lukina. "Hello future taxi driver," said Vadim Gerchikov.

User Alexey Strugatsky wrote: "I don't like all this. I am a native...And why don't they live at home?"

Others were quick to highlight that many have been drafted to fight in Ukraine from Russian republics, including Dagestan in the Caucasus, Yakutia in northeastern Siberia, the Krasnoyarsk territory and Buryatia, which is near the Russia-Mongolia border.

"Do not pay attention to the stupid and uneducated. Tuvans and Buryats are showing heroism during the Great Patriotic War even today. Glory to the peoples of Russia!!" wrote Marina Beleyaeva-Uvarova.

"How callous you are, you have no soul, today peoples such as Tuvans, Yakuts, Kalmyks, Caucasians are defending their homeland on the front line, they are dying so that we can live in peace," wrote Alexey Ivanov. "I'm so ashamed of you, God be your judge!!!"

Svetlana Lavrentyeva said: "People do not forget that Russia is a multinational country. Let's be happy for the baby! Health to everyone!"

Military analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent investigative organization originating from Russia, said that after President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization of reservists was announced in September 2022, most of those drafted came from Russia's republics.

Former Mongolian President Elbegdorj Tsakhia has said Mongol citizens in Russia are being forced to fight in the war.

"I know, since the start of this bloody war, ethnic minorities who live in Russia suffered the most. The Buryat Mongols, Tuva Mongols and Kalmyk Mongols have suffered a lot," he said on September 23. "They have been used as nothing more than cannon fodder."

