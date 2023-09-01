Wildlife

Fisherman Catches Huge Prehistoric Alligator Gar in Texas

By
Wildlife Fish Fishing Nature Texas

A fisherman caught a huge alligator gar in Texas, state wildlife officials have announced.

Angler John Harrington made the "gar-gantuan" catch while fishing on the Trinity River on July 18 with a rod and reel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said in a Facebook post Monday.

"The gar almost looks like it's smiling," the post said.

The achievement earned Harrington an "Outstanding Angler Award"—which the TPWD gives for a catch that does not meet the requirements of other award categories but still deserves recognition.

Harrington subsequently released the gar into the 710-mile-long Trinity River so that it could swim another day.

A large alligator gar caught in Texas
The alligator gar caught by angler John Harrington in the Trinity River, Texas, on July 18. Harrington subsequently released the fish into the river. TPWD

Alligator gars (Atractosteus spatula) are among the largest freshwater fish in North America. These fish can grow up to around 8 feet in length and weigh more than 300 pounds, according to the TPWD.

Their range extends from southwestern Ohio, southeastern Missouri, and Illinois, to parts of the Gulf Coast and small portions of northeastern Mexico.

They are the largest species in the gar family and are easily distinguished from their relatives by their long, slender cylindrical bodies, long snouts and diamond-shaped interlocking scales.

Alligator gars tend to have brown or olive coloration on the upper portions of the body and lighter hues underneath. Adults have two rows of large teeth on either side of the upper jaw. The animal's name is a reference to its distinctive alligator-like snout and sharp teeth.

Alligator gars are often referred to as "living fossils" because the existence of these prehistoric fish can be traced back nearly 100 million years in the fossil record. They have retained several primitive characteristics from their early ancestors.

These fish have adapted to a range of habitats, including large reservoirs and coastal bays. But the alligator gar has disappeared from much of its historic range as a result of habitat destruction and indiscriminate culling.

While the population in Texas is still relatively strong, surveys indicate that the species is declining or has disappeared in many areas of the southeastern United States, according to the TPWD.

Alligator gar can live for many decades. In fact, the world-record alligator gar, caught in Mississippi in 2011, was probably around 95 years old at the time. That particular fish weighed in at 327 pounds.

Newsweek has contacted the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for comment via email.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about fish? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC