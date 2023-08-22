U.S.

Fisherman Finds Dead Body in Water Near Where 18-Year-Old Went Missing

By
U.S. Missing Persons Maine

A fisherman on Monday discovered a dead body off the coast of Maine, near the same area where another fisherman had gone missing last month.

The incident, according to the Maine Marine Patrol, took place on Monday morning off the coast of Addison in Eastern Maine, roughly 63 miles southeast of Bangor. At around 9:30 a.m. ET, an unnamed lobsterman from Jonesport found a dead body in the water. Speaking to the Portland Press-Herald Tuesday, Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols could not yet confirm the identity of the body, which was sent to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office in the state capital, Augusta, for testing. It is, however, heavily expected by some in the area to by 18-year-old lobsterman Tylar Michaud.

Michaud, a native of Steuben, Maine, went missing near Petit Manan Island on July 21, only about seven miles away from where the body was found on Monday. On the day, he had reportedly been out on the water, hauling up and setting out lobster traps. Another fisherman later that evening found his empty boat, still in gear, near Petit Manan Point. The area had reportedly been blanketed in fog when Michaud went out.

Newsweek reached out to the Maine Marine Patrol via email for comment.

Petit Manan Point BANNER
Granite shoreline along Petit Manan Point in Maine. The unidentified remains of a body were found along Maine's coast, but speculation is that the body is of an 18-year-old lobsterman who went missing July 21. Visions of Maine/Getty

A search effort was then launched to locate the missing lobsterman, carried out by the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine Army National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, alongside Michaud's friends and family and dozens of other members of the local fishing community. The search was carried out on land, air, and sea, but turned up nothing. Just a day before the body was found near Addison, a celebration of life for Michaud was held at Sumner Memorial High School in the town of Sullivan, with a couple of hundred people attending.

Charles Kelley, a local lobsterman who also served as a pastor at the celebration, told the Bangor Daily News that the community all suspect that the remains belong to Michaud.

Petit Manan Point MAPS
"Everybody is pretty sure it is Tylar that they've found," Charles Kelley said. "No one else has gone missing." Screenshot via Google Maps

"Everybody is pretty sure it is Tylar that they've found," Kelley said. "No one else has gone missing."

Though young, Michaud reportedly had extensive experience on the water before he went missing, according to McClatchy News, having worked with numerous other fishermen and helmed a boat by himself. He had been working with roughly 300 lobster traps, planning to use the proceeds from his hauls to pay for an education at the Maine Maritime Academy, where he had been set to attend in the fall.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC