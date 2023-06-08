Wildlife

Fisherman Finds Sea Creature With the 'Weirdest' Mouth Ever in New York

By
Wildlife Fishing Wildlife New York Animals

While fishing in the Hudson Valley, New York, on Sunday afternoon, fisherman Eric Osinskie came across a peculiar sight.

"It was by far the weirdest thing I have ever caught," Osinskie told Newsweek. "It was probably 2 foot long or so, and its mouth looked like the Sarlacc pit from Star Wars.

"I actually caught it by mistake. I thought it was a stick at first," Osinskie said of his catch.

Sea lamprey
Photos of fisherman Eric Osinskie holding the sea lamprey he caught in the Hudson Valley, New York. Osinskie told Newsweek that this was one of the weirdest things he had ever found while fishing. Eric Osinskie/Catskill Outdoors

The strange animal looked like a cross been an eel and a leach as it wriggled in Osinskie's hands. "I knew what it was as soon as I picked it up out of my net," he said. "It was cool. I've never seen one in person before."

The creature was a sea lamprey, one of four such species found in the Lake Champlain Basin, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The species is parasitic and feeds on other fish using its suction disk mouth and sharp teeth. Once it attaches itself to its victims, it punctures their skin and drains their body fluids.

It is unclear whether the species is native to Lake Champlain. They were first reported in the lake in 1929, but recent genetic studies have found evidence that the sea lamprey may have existed in the lake for over 10,000 years.

Regardless, the species has a severe impact on the fish and ecosystem of Lake Champlain, and a social and economic impact on the people who live there. As a result, the New York State DEC and neighboring services in Vermont have introduced an integrated control program to restrict, but not eliminate, populations of this sea lamprey.

Read more

Osinskie shared the photos of the sea lamprey to the Facebook group Catskill Outdoors. "Went fishing for the fish that seem to always be right out of my grasp the catskill creek trout had 2 hooked lost one fumbling for my net and the other snapped my line but I did catch a new Species today have a look," Osinskie said in the post.

The post has received hundreds of comments from concerned users. "Didn't know you could catch a nightmare with a fishing rod," wrote one.

Others commented on the sea lamprey's devastating impact on the local ecosystem, with many telling Osinskie to kill it. "That's a dang big lamprey squash it and throw it up on the bank for the wildlife to eat," posted one user.

However, when Osinskie called the DEC, they told him that they came to the river to spawn every year. "I did not kill it," Osinskie said. "After I unhooked it, I had my son take the pictures of it and I released it back into the water."

For more unusual discoveries from the Hudson Valley, you can follow the Catskill Outdoors Facebook page or check out their YouTube channel.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC