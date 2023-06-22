Internet Asks What's the Catch for Five-Bed New York Home Listed for $119K

A video offering a closer look at a five-bedroom in New York that is currently on the market for $119,000 has left viewers adamant there must be a catch.

In a clip that has already been watched 3.4 million times on TikTok, Adrielle Sigler introduced the property as being based in the "cheapest real estate region in America."

While that claim may be the subject of some debate, she goes on to showcase the example of a $119,000 property boasting five bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across a 1,900 square foot home, set inside a 5,000 ft square lot that includes a shared driveway and detached garage.

The listing is for a property in Jamestown, New York. Sigler told Newsweek she shared the listing and others like it to her TikTok because she feels like "there is a veil over upstate and western New York"

"When people search for real estate, they jump over to New York City, and forget upstate/western New York exists," she said. The escalating demand for property in New York City is well-documented.

In the video, she also reveals the incredible array of well-maintained bedrooms, as well as the property's additional attic space and basement. She said she shared this house as an example house because of how "crazy how huge it was for such a low price."

According to data compiled by Zillow, the value of an average New York City home is currently $711,531—around six times the value of the house found by Sigler.

"Nobody is made aware of them, the region sucks at advertising," she said. "Rent is dirt cheap too! My rent is $750 a month for four bedrooms and two bathrooms where I live."

A 5-bed house in New York state. Adrielle Sigler was keen to highlight the disparity between property in and out of New York City. veganrizz

Despite the evidence, many commenting on Sigler's video remain skeptical. "That house must be haunted," one viewer wrote, with another commenting: "It probably has a crumbling foundation or something." A third said: "It probably has a crumbling foundation or something."

Sigler insists there's no catch. "The houses are just that cheap out here," she said. "People think it's too good to be true, yet they visit Zillow.com and confirm the prices with their own eyes."

Sigler regularly posts listings to her TikTok and has even helped inspire several followers to purchase a property in Jamestown, but she does not earn any commission. Instead, she said just eager to shine a light on cheaper alternatives to the increasingly expensive options offered in New York City.

"The city is so greedy, it would be hilarious to watch thousands of people move here," she said. "I just want better people to move here and do something with this city, because it's a great city with so much potential."

As to why her videos are proving popular, Sigler believes it's simple: people are struggling.

"So many people are looking for cheaper places to live all over America honestly," she said. "Inflation is at an all-time high. For people to see cheap rent and cheap real estate like this, it blows their minds."