FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

Below, you will find our picks for the five best Christmas NBA betting promos. This includes a number of free bet offers, first-bet insurance and odds boosts.

The Five Best Christmas NBA Betting Promos

The Christmas slate of NBA games will tip off with a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. That will be followed by Lakers-Mavericks, Bucks-Celtics, Grizzlies-Warriors and Suns-Nuggets.

Each of the offers below will be available to take advantage of in states where the respective sports betting apps are live. The terms of each offer are a bit different, so be sure to read over what the offers entail before deciding which offers are best for you.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $2,500 No-Sweat First Bet

The largest offer on our list of the five best Christmas NBA betting promos comes by way of FanDuel Sportsbook. Players who sign up for an account will lock-in a no-sweat first bet of up to $2,500 to use on any game or player prop.

That means you could choose to wager $300 on Joel Embiid to score 20+ points against the Knicks just as easily as you could on the Grizzlies to beat the Warriors. If your bet loses, you will receive up to $2,500 back in free bets.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook for a no-sweat first bet of up to $2,500 to use on any Christmas NBA game.

Bet $5, Win $150 With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV

The largest odds boost on this list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Prospective players who sign up will receive a 30-1 odds boost on any team to win its game. That means you can just as easily bet on a heavy favorite as your could an underdog.

As of writing, the most lopsided game on Christmas Day is the second of five matchups. The Dallas Mavericks are an eight-point favorite at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas holds moneyline odds of -320, which implies it would otherwise take a $480 wager to make a $150 return. Instead, you could sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and earn the same return in free bets on a $5 bet if Dallas wins.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook for the chance to bet $5, win $150 if your NBA team wins its game.

Go Full Caesar for $1,250 First-Bet Insurance From Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

Caesars Sportsbook has an impressive offer that includes three bonuses in one. The first bonus is a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250, which is eligible for use on any game or player betting market. This includes money line, spread, total points and player props. The remaining bonuses are tied to the Caesars Rewards program.

Players who make an initial deposit of at least $10 and wager $10 or more on any game will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Tier Credits will accrue over time and activate higher offer levels in the Caesars Rewards program. Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, entertainment experiences and more.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more.

BetMGM Gives Up to $1,000 First-Bet Insurance Offer for NBA Games

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST-BET INSURANCE CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

There's another great first-bet insurance offer available and this one comes from the "King of Sportsbooks" BetMGM. Players who register for an account ahead of the Christmas NBA game of their choice can secure up to $1,000 in free bets if their qualifying wager settles as a loss.

BetMGM also has multiple in-app promos and odds boosts available for the action. There's a one-game parlay insurance promo that will give players the chance to get back free bets if their qualifying one-game parlay wager loses by exactly one leg. BetMGM will also have a variety of odds boosts available for each Christmas NBA game available in the NBA tab and above each matchup.

Secure up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance when you register for a BetMGM account with promo code NEWSWEEK.

Lock-In Five $100 Free Bets With PointsBet

PointsBet 5 x $100 Free Bets CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV

The final promo on our list of the five best Christmas NBA games comes from PointsBet. This promo gives all bettors who sign up multiple chances to earn a win. That's because this PointsBet promo includes five $100 free bets. You will be able to use one $100 free bet per day for each of the first five days you are a PointsBet user.

This sportsbook also has the truly unique PointsBetting feature. This will give you the chance to win big if your qualifying wager wins. For example, if you wager $10 on Nikola Jokic to record more than 10 rebounds and he pulls down 13, you would win $30 in profits. In the event that he pulls down nine rebounds, you would lose $10.

Sign up with PointsBet to receive five $100 free bets for use on any Christmas NBA game and more.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.