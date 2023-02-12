The Five Best Online Sports Betting Sites, Promos for Super Bowl 2023

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS
CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH)
$1,500 BET ON CAESARS
CAESARS OHIO
$1,500 BET ON CAESARS
CAESARS MARYLAND
OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Caesars Sportsbook has a lucrative new user promo of their own. Players in most states where the app is live will receive a $1,250 bet on Caesars, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. The credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment and more. As for the bet on Caesars, players can wager on any market and get back a bet credit of up to $1,250 if their bet settles as a loss.
Bettors in Ohio and Maryland have special offers that have been in place since each state launched online sports betting. Ohio bettors can secure a $1,500 bet on Caesars when they register with our promo code NEWSWEEK1BET. Maryland players can either wager $20-$100 for a $100 bet credit win or lose, or they can bet $101+ and get a bet credit of up to $1,500 if their first wager loses.
with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to activate the Full Caesar offer. Sign up with Caesars Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars or Register with Caesars Maryland promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $100 bet credit or a $1,500 bet on Caesars. sign up BetMGM's $1,000 First-Bet Offer and Featured One-Game Parlays
BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
The "King of Sportsbooks" checks in ahead of Super Bowl 57 with a $1,000 first-bet of their own. Like other offers on this list, BetMGM will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets to any new user's account if their first cash bet settles as a loss. This offer is applicable to any betting market. If you want to wager on Kansas City to win the Super Bowl, the Eagles to cover or Boston Scott to score an anytime TD, you'll either earn cash winnings with a victorious bet or bonus bets if your wager loses.
One area where bettors will find plenty of added value is the featured one-game parlays that appear above the Chiefs-Eagles game in the BetMGM app. Players can get +725 odds on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce to each score 1+ touchdowns. If you're looking for shorter odds, you can get Miles Sanders and Isiah Pacheco each to score 1+ touchdowns and 51+ total points scored at +500 odds.
Get a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM when you with promo code NEWSWEEK. register for an account Bet $1, Get $200 Bet Credits With Bet365
bet365
BET $1, GET $200
ANY GAME
States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.
Bet365 has the final entry on our list of the five best online sports betting apps, and they've got a massive offer. Any bettor who signs up, deposits $10+ and wagers $1+ on any Super Bowl market will secure $200 in bet credits. That represents a 200x return on your first cash wager. This is by far the largest multiplier available in online sports betting. The only downside to highlight is that this offer is only available to bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.
One other promo worth considering is available via the in-app promos list in the bet365 app. The early payout promo offers bettors the chance to secure a money line payout if the team of their choice goes up by 17+ points at any point in Super Bowl 57. Even if you were to bet $20 on the Chiefs to win and they take a 17-0 lead only to lose 21-17, you'd still earn your money line win due to the early payout promo.
Bet $1, get $200 in bet credits when you and place a wager on Super Bowl 57. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. sign up with bet365 Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.