Sun, Feb 12, 2023
The Five Best Online Sports Betting Sites, Promos for Super Bowl 2023

By
Sports Sports betting NFL Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Casual and diehard football fans alike will get to take in the spectacle of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night and we've put together a list of the five best online sports betting sites and promos for Super Bowl 2023. This includes offers for all new and existing sportsbook users to take advantage of for Chiefs-Eagles.

Each of the five best online sports betting sites covered in this betting guide has a new user promo that's applicable to Super Bowl 57. You can sign up for as many of these promos as you want, as long as the sportsbooks are available in your state.

Our list for the five best online sports betting sites and promos for Super Bowl 2023 includes new user offers and more.

While plenty of pundits have dubbed this game "The Kelce Bowl", the first brothers to face each other in Super Bowl history won't actually be on the field at the same time. The same can be said for quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who were neck-and-neck in the MVP race before Hurts suffered a shoulder injury late in the regular season. No matter which way you choose to bet, our list of the five best online sports betting sites and promos for Super Bowl 2023 will provide all the information you'll need to select the best promos for you.

DraftKings Sportsbook Kicks Off Super Bowl With Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Offer, Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has the first offer on our list of the five best online sports betting sites and promos for Super Bowl 2023. The reason is simple. New players who sign up, make a $5+ deposit and wager $5 or more on any betting market for Super Bowl 57 will secure $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey regardless of whether your first cash wager win or loses.

There's another sensational offer available in the promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The NFL stepped up same-game parlay gives bettors the chance to apply a 20%-100% profit boost to any qualifying SGP wager. Any qualifying wager must have individual leg odds of -500 or longer, while the final ticket's odds must be +100 or longer. A three-leg SGP will earn a 20% profit boost token, which will increase for every leg added to the wager. This maxes out with a 100% profit boost token for any SGP wage with 10 or more legs.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $3,000 No-Sweat Bet, Kick of Destiny

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering bettors what is by far the largest no-sweat bet in the industry. Typically, FanDuel will give players a $1,000 no-sweat bet, but they've opted to triple that offer in an effort to attract new players. If you want to throw down a big bet, this offer could be for you. As part of this $3,000 no-sweat bet offer, your first bet will either win and earn your a cash profit or FanDuel will refund your stake in bonus bets if your wager loses. You could then use those bonus bets on other games this week in any sports league.

Another huge offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is available to all new and existing customers. The Kick of Destiny will feature future HOF tight end Rob Gronkowski as he attempts a field goal during halftime. Any bettor who opts-into this promo and wagers $5+ on a pre-live or futures market for Super Bowl 57 can earn a share of the $10,000,000 bonus bets FanDuel has made available if he kicks the Kick of Destiny.

Full Caesar or $1,500 First Bet On Caesars From Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has a lucrative new user promo of their own. Players in most states where the app is live will receive a $1,250 bet on Caesars, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. The credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment and more. As for the bet on Caesars, players can wager on any market and get back a bet credit of up to $1,250 if their bet settles as a loss.

Bettors in Ohio and Maryland have special offers that have been in place since each state launched online sports betting. Ohio bettors can secure a $1,500 bet on Caesars when they register with our promo code NEWSWEEK1BET. Maryland players can either wager $20-$100 for a $100 bet credit win or lose, or they can bet $101+ and get a bet credit of up to $1,500 if their first wager loses.

BetMGM's $1,000 First-Bet Offer and Featured One-Game Parlays

The "King of Sportsbooks" checks in ahead of Super Bowl 57 with a $1,000 first-bet of their own. Like other offers on this list, BetMGM will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets to any new user's account if their first cash bet settles as a loss. This offer is applicable to any betting market. If you want to wager on Kansas City to win the Super Bowl, the Eagles to cover or Boston Scott to score an anytime TD, you'll either earn cash winnings with a victorious bet or bonus bets if your wager loses.

One area where bettors will find plenty of added value is the featured one-game parlays that appear above the Chiefs-Eagles game in the BetMGM app. Players can get +725 odds on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce to each score 1+ touchdowns. If you're looking for shorter odds, you can get Miles Sanders and Isiah Pacheco each to score 1+ touchdowns and 51+ total points scored at +500 odds.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bet Credits With Bet365

Bet365 has the final entry on our list of the five best online sports betting apps, and they've got a massive offer. Any bettor who signs up, deposits $10+ and wagers $1+ on any Super Bowl market will secure $200 in bet credits. That represents a 200x return on your first cash wager. This is by far the largest multiplier available in online sports betting. The only downside to highlight is that this offer is only available to bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

One other promo worth considering is available via the in-app promos list in the bet365 app. The early payout promo offers bettors the chance to secure a money line payout if the team of their choice goes up by 17+ points at any point in Super Bowl 57. Even if you were to bet $20 on the Chiefs to win and they take a 17-0 lead only to lose 21-17, you'd still earn your money line win due to the early payout promo.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

