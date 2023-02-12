Each of the five best online sports betting sites covered in this betting guide has a new user promo that's applicable to Super Bowl 57. You can sign up for as many of these promos as you want, as long as the sportsbooks are available in your state.

The Five Best Online Sports Betting Sites, Promos for Super Bowl 2023

While plenty of pundits have dubbed this game "The Kelce Bowl", the first brothers to face each other in Super Bowl history won't actually be on the field at the same time. The same can be said for quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who were neck-and-neck in the MVP race before Hurts suffered a shoulder injury late in the regular season. No matter which way you choose to bet, our list of the five best online sports betting sites and promos for Super Bowl 2023 will provide all the information you'll need to select the best promos for you.

DraftKings Sportsbook Kicks Off Super Bowl With Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Offer, Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has the first offer on our list of the five best online sports betting sites and promos for Super Bowl 2023. The reason is simple. New players who sign up, make a $5+ deposit and wager $5 or more on any betting market for Super Bowl 57 will secure $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey regardless of whether your first cash wager win or loses.

There's another sensational offer available in the promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The NFL stepped up same-game parlay gives bettors the chance to apply a 20%-100% profit boost to any qualifying SGP wager. Any qualifying wager must have individual leg odds of -500 or longer, while the final ticket's odds must be +100 or longer. A three-leg SGP will earn a 20% profit boost token, which will increase for every leg added to the wager. This maxes out with a 100% profit boost token for any SGP wage with 10 or more legs.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $3,000 No-Sweat Bet, Kick of Destiny