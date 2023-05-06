Our picks for the five best UFC 288 betting promos can be found below. If you are in a state where online sports betting is legal, many of these offers are likely available for you to use on any of Saturday's bouts.

The Five Best UFC 288 Betting Promos

UFC 288 features five bouts on the main card. This includes a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Saturday marks the end of what has been a nearly three-year absence from the UFC for Cejudo. Despite the fact that Cejudo has missed so much time, Sterling cannot afford to overlook an opponent who held titles in two different weight classes. Let's take a look at the new user promos you can take advantage of for UFC 288.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer for UFC 288

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer also comes with $150 in bonus bets. What makes this offer especially enticing is that the bonus bets will convey no matter what. You also have the freedom to choose any betting market in any of the five UFC 288 bouts.

You could, for example, bet $5 on Henry Cejudo to win the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling. If he wins, you'll earn a cash profit, your initial stake and $150 in bonus bets. If he loses, you'll still get the bonus bets to use on other bouts and games in the NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Bet $5, get a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

$1,250 First Bet On Caesars for Sterling-Cejudo

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The new user promo with the highest upside in legal online sports betting comes by way of Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors who register with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a three-part promo. This offer, the Full Caesar, is headlined by a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If your first cash bet of up to $1,250 loses, you will get a second chance via bonus bets.

Additionally, you'll earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. These points can be used for hotel stays, entertainment experiences and more at Caesars hotels and resorts.

Lock-in a $1,250 first bet on Caesars when you sign up for an account and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer for UFC 288

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM's promo for new players is a $1,000 first-bet offer. As part of this offer, BetMGM will give players the option to wager up to $1,000 on any betting market available for UFC 288. If you were to wager $500 on Belal Muhammad to defeat Gilbert Burns, but Burns wins, you would've be left empty-handed.

In that case, BetMGM would return five $100 bonus bets to your account for use on other bouts like the main event. You could even spread the bonus bets across NBA, NHL and MLB games.

Grab a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM to use on any UFC 288 bout.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose With Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Our final offer on this list of the five best UFC 288 betting promos comes from bet365. It also happens to be the offer with the largest guaranteed bonus. The only reason bet365's offer isn't higher on this list is that it is only available in four states.

Players in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia should absolutely consider signing up for this bet $1, get $200 offer. It's got a low cost of entry with a $10+ first deposit and $1+ wager on any market earning you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up with bet365 today.

