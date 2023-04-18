Five Key Themes for Today's Healthcare Business Leaders

Professional and business development don't happen in a vacuum. As a leader in the healthcare industry, I am constantly looking for opportunities to learn from my peers, including from those outside of fertility, discover new ways to run our business more effectively and understand the current landscape of America's healthcare industry.

I recently had the chance to attend the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, a symposium that brings together global industry leaders to discuss a wide range of topics, including trends, technology and investment. This conference allowed me to look at healthcare through all these lenses, understand how these elements will impact the fertility industry and reflect on major themes as we set priorities for our business.

Here are five key takeaways from the conference that may help as you navigate the future of your healthcare business:

1. Networking Is Vital.

Connecting with other leaders from diverse companies is incredibly valuable, even within your own industry. While you may be competitors, there are times when, as an industry, you need to unite for a greater cause. This was most evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. The fertility industry, like other medical specialties, faced the unprecedented challenge of whether we could care safely for our patients and staff — and if so, how — amid rapidly changing, imperfect information.

Understanding the detrimental effects this could have on patient care and utilizing my networking and established relationships with industry experts, I formed the Fertility Providers Alliance. This industry organization represents more than 450 fertility specialists who provide care to tens of thousands of aspiring parents annually in the U.S.

Together, we launched a Covid-19 task force, developed shared protocols for infectious disease controls and patient education materials and informed state medical boards that fertility treatment is time-sensitive and not elective.

Networking can also help us grow as leaders. It's an ongoing journey. I lean into relationships with my peers to learn from their experiences and ideas. We act as a sounding board for each other to discuss challenging situations, develop best practices and explore solutions.

These connections aren't limited to my colleagues in fertility but across a broad range of industries outside of healthcare. Understanding the perspectives of other business leaders has been pivotal in advancing my own leadership skills.

2. Provider-run Small Businesses Want More Control Over Pricing.

There is mounting interest in businesses that control their own prices in a market where inflation pressures are mounting, for example, in industries such as dentistry or cosmetics. But provider-run small businesses don't always have a clear financial strategy since they often focus more on patient care than business management.

In my experience, I've seen that being part of a more extensive network can give clinics or practices access to shared information that helps them address business operations challenges, including understanding costs and pricing controls.

3. Hybrid Care Is the Future.

Hybrid healthcare, a combination of in-person and virtual care, is already changing how we treat patients and will likely grow in importance in the future. Healthcare leaders are looking to virtual or hybrid care as a potential solution to create a better patient experience and improve scalability in specialties with a shortage of providers, such as primary care or mental health services.

The pandemic forced our business to quickly pivot to a telehealth model. It was a pressure test that emphasized how important it is for healthcare companies to have a solid technological foundation. Over the last three years, we've found that a telehealth model has actually increased accessibility to fertility care for some patients, and when appropriate, we can offer a virtual or hybrid model of care.

Another potential solution to improve patient care is investing in satellite locations that can serve patients in more rural communities. These clinics can give patients access to the same level of care and physician expertise they would receive in a larger clinic in a metropolitan area.

In the post-pandemic landscape, I believe healthcare companies that have invested in telehealth should continue investing, as it can improve patient experience and, most importantly, accessibility.

4. We Need Solutions for the Ongoing Physician Shortage.

In primary care, there is concern that there will not be enough physicians to serve an aging population. The fertility industry is experiencing a similar challenge: an inadequate number of physicians to meet growing patient demand. I've seen that this problem in fertility care also extends to the lack of clinic locations and clinical care teams in rural areas.

This is another reason why professional groups are so critical. As an industry, we must come together to talk about ways to improve patient access to care that expand beyond technology and solve the supply/demand issue.

Each healthcare leader must evaluate their industry to determine if it meets the patient/physician ratio. Is there a growing need for services? Is there data that shows a higher ratio of patients to physicians? To move your industry forward, accounting for supply/demand of patient care is as necessary as ensuring the growth of technology or treatments.

5. Cost Inflation Is a Major Concern Throughout Healthcare.

Inflation was a big topic of conversation at the conference, as it affects all parts of healthcare delivery systems. We discussed the use of innovation — in the form of new technologies, virtual care, advanced practitioners, value-based care models, AI and automation, to name a few applications — to reduce or offset rising costs.

In our business, we are also thinking about how to combat inflation in an unpredictable economy. We use technology to help manage expenses, especially within our clinics, and our scale to negotiate the cost of goods. We also aim to educate local providers on how to optimize expense management within their clinics so they can focus more on patient care.

A New Chapter for Healthcare

The healthcare industry has survived a great deal of change and stress in the last few years, and it feels like we are now starting a new chapter. We're not out of the woods yet: The pandemic has long-term repercussions, and a recession may come soon.

But there is a sense that we can handle whatever the future holds, and there will be a return to something resembling "business as usual" in the latter half of 2023. It is essential that, as the world continues to change, healthcare leaders continue to work together to discuss problems and find solutions in our industry.