Five Hygiene Mistakes We Regularly Make in the Kitchen

Everyone understands that kitchen hygiene is important. From keeping counters clear to ensuring last night's dishes are washed and tidied away.

Two home experts have revealed five big hygiene mistakes we're making in the kitchen, and why they are potentially dangerous.

Newsweek spoke to Laura Price, founder of the storage solutions company The Home Organisation which helps clients improve their space and make it easier to manage and maintain, and Jessica Barclay, a lifestyle coach and award-winning founder of A Happy Lifestyle Club about habits we should be avoiding.

A file photo of a person cleaning a kitchen cabinet with a sponge, with an inlay of meat being washed under the tap, left, and an inlay of eggs being placed into the fridge, right. Two home experts have revealed five big hygiene mistakes we're making in the kitchen, and why they are potentially dangerous. Getty Images/ela bracho/Halfpoint/jarabee123

5 Kitchen Hygiene Mistakes Revealed

1. Rinsing Meat

Many people will rinse meat before cooking, but Price explained that this common habit could create a real danger in your kitchen.

"Rinsing meat may get rid of the slime, but it also spreads food-borne bacteria all over your sink and splashes the bacteria over worktops and utensils," she said.

Similarly, lifestyle coach Barclay explained the potential hazards of rinsing meat: "Spreading meat juices around the kitchen can lead to cross-contamination and the spread of harmful bacteria, causing foodborne illnesses.

"These juices can transfer pathogens to other surfaces, utensils, and food items, increasing the risk of contamination. Bacteria can thrive and persist in the moist environment created by meat juices, posing a health hazard," she said.

2. Using a Dirty Sponge or Cloth

It's easily done. You finish washing the dishes and take the sponge from the sink to give the counter a quick wipe-over. But these habits could be spreading harmful bacteria around your kitchen.

"Sponges are, by their very nature, absorbent," said Price. "Using them as a multipurpose tool is a fast way to spread bacteria around your kitchen."

"To reduce the number of bacteria on your sponge, let it dry out completely at least once a week and every now and then put it in the top rack of the dishwasher to sanitize it," Price suggested.

Barclay agreed and explained how important it is to keep kitchen sponges and cloths clean: "Moist sponges and dishcloths can become breeding grounds for bacteria, but we leave them scrunched up in a pot or in a puddle in the sink.

"Invest in good quality cleaning cloths and sponges and pop them in the washing machine once a week. For extra hygiene points, swap your fabric softener for white vinegar. They won't smell of vinegar, but you will be kicking bacteria's butt," she said.

3. Decanting Eggs in the Fridge

We've all seen the super satisfying restocking videos, watching intently as manicured hands place various food products into perfectly organized refrigerators. But there is one item we should be keeping inside their packaging.

"Egg shells are an absorber. That's part of the reason for cardboard egg boxes," said Barclay. "The cardboard is more porous than the egg, so it protects in more ways than one.

"I see a lot of eggs being decanted into plastic fridge containers, but this is a big no-no," she said, explaining that an unpackaged egg will soak up all of the bacteria inside of the fridge and can create a cocktail of bad bacteria before hitting your plate.

4. Throwing Out the Trash Wrong

When it's time for things to go into the trash, it is understandable that we don't give it a lot of thought. But your trash could be harboring all sorts of unnecessary nasties in your kitchen.

"We view our trash cans as a place for anything and everything, so they can quickly become breeding grounds for germs and insects," said Barclay. "Drips of milk or squashed tomato are taking on a life of their own and attracting other pests to join the party."

Throwing out trash responsibly, including cleaning recyclable items before putting them in the trash and sorting things properly can benefit both the environment and our homes.

And don't forget to give the trash can a clean, too: "Even trash cans with liners will need a washout from time to time. I favor a three-part mixture of one part white vinegar, one part rubbing alcohol, and one part water, for keeping the insides and outsides free from the microbes and mini beasts," said Barclay.

5. Overstocking the Fridge

Everyone likes to see a fridge packed with food. But putting too much into your fridge can increase your chances of harboring bacteria in spoiled food.

"An overstocked fridge or freezer is an inefficient one. Not only will your energy use be sky-high as the unit goes into overdrive trying to keep the food cold, but you're increasing the chances of your food spoiling more quickly," said Price. "At best, this means you have to throw it away, and at worst, it means you may get ill from it."