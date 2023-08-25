Five NFL Teams With the Best Odds To Win the 2024 Super Bowl

Football begins anew on September 7 when defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs and reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

While the Chiefs aim to repeat as Super Bowl champions, there are 31 NFL teams fighting to dethrone them. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as the favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Supporters of the other teams hope they are wrong.

We're breaking down the teams with the best odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII according to DraftKings. Here is a look at the five teams with the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up near head coach Andy Reid prior to facing the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. It shouldn't be a shock that the Chiefs are a favorite. Dustin Bradford/Getty

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Why they could win: It shouldn't be a shock that the Chiefs are a favorite, considering the Chiefs are bringing back Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on offense.

Mahomes has a chance to become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Kelce continues to prove himself as a top-3 tight end in the league. Head coach Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind. New offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shouldn't require much adjustment as he replaces Eric Bieniemy.

Why they could lose: First-team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is in a contract dispute with the Chiefs organization. Last season Jones tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks, the fourth most in the NFL and first for interior pass-rushers.

Jones recently hinted via social media that he's willing to sit out the first eight games if he doesn't get a new contract. Not having Jones on the field could be an issue for a defense seeking to keep pace with the Chiefs offense.

Philadelphia Eagles +650

Why they could win: Jalen Hurts is one of the league's most dynamic signal callers. With two consecutive seasons with more than 3,000 yards passing and 700 yards on the ground, the Philadelphia offense runs through Hurts. If the Eagles are going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it'll mean an MVP performance from Hurts.

What stands in their way: The Eagles have the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. Facing the other three 2022 NFC division winners (Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) is tough enough. Add inter-conference games against the top two seeds in last year's AFC playoff bracket, and two games each against divisional opponents that all finished .500 or better, and the path to the Super Bowl may be too much.

Buffalo Bills +900

Why they could win: Quarterback Josh Allen is among the best quarterbacks in the league and is a consistent MVP candidate. Allen threw for 4,283 with 35 touchdowns last season for the Bills en route to a 13-3 regular season record.

There are quarterbacks with more passing yards, however, what makes Allen unique is his running ability. His 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame is made for quarterback sneaks on 3rd and short or 4th down.

Stefon Diggs caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and caught a career-high 11 touchdowns in his third season with the Bills. His connection with Allen is one of the best in the NFL.

Why they could lose: Linebacker and team-leader Von Miller is still recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury. In 11 games last season, the two-time Super Bowl champion recorded eight sacks. As reported by BillsWire, Miller recently began workouts with his helmet and pads, but his Week 1 status remains unclear.

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Why they could win: Running back Christian McCaffrey is a catalyst for the offense with Brock Purdy at quarterback. Last season he rushed for nearly 800 yards and six scores in 11 games after the Carolina Panthers traded the Stanford alum. What sets McCaffrey apart is his dual threat as a runner and pass catcher. In his time with San Francisco, he scored four times, accumulating 464 receiving yards on 52 catches.

The 49ers have talent on both sides of the ball as evidenced by the defense allowing a league-best 16.9 points per game while the offense scored 26.5 ppg. The 49ers posted a league-best 173-point differential.

Why they could lose: 49ers All-Pro defensive lineman and last season's Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and the 49ers are in a contract dispute that could extend into the regular season.

Another concern for the 49ers is the health of their quarterbacks. Last season, San Francisco lost three different starting quarterbacks to injury. Purdy, who had good moments last season, suffered an injury limiting his play in the blowout playoff loss against the Eagles. For insurance, the team signed former third-overall pick Sam Darnold in the offseason, joining another former third-overall pick Trey Lance in backing up Purdy.

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Why they could win: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads a dynamic passing attack that ranked fifth in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns and third in passer rating. Burrow nearly led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, narrowly losing to the eventual Super Bowl champs in the AFC Championship game.

In an effort to protect their quarterback's blindside, the Bengals signed four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. After protecting Lamar Jackson in Baltimore for three seasons, Brown was on the offensive line for Kansas City the last two years. Who he's protecting in Week 1 may be a bigger question.

Why they could lose: Burrow suffered a calf injury in training camp on July 27. Details have been scarce about the timeline for his recovery.

How and when Burrow gets back on the field will go a long way in determining how far the Bengals go in the playoffs. If Burrow is healthy, he's as good as any quarterback in the league other than maybe Mahomes. If he's not healthy, the Bengals could have a hard time making the playoffs much less winning the Super Bowl.