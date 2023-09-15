Five Pantry Items That Will Outlive Us All

Just like the back of the freezer, the pantry can become a place where extra cans of food and containers of spices or sweeteners go to languish.

While most foods and condiments do have specific expiration or sell-by dates, there are some pantry staples that experts say can last for decades.

Several canned food items sit on a home's pantry shelves in the photograph above. While most groceries list a specific expiration date, there are a few items that can last for decades. Jill Ferry/Getty Images

Honey

One expiration-less food item that has space on many kitchen pantry shelves across the country is honey. Honey has an acidic pH, which helps it stay fresh. Natural honey is also low in moisture, which experts say gives bacteria an impossible environment in which to grow when honey is stored properly.

Amina Harris, the director of the Honey and Pollination Center at the University of California Davis' Robert Mondavi Institute for Wine and Food Science, told Smithsonian Magazine that bacteria is basically "smothered" by honey's low moisture.

"Very few bacteria or microorganisms can survive in an environment like that, they just die," Harris told the magazine.

Salt

Salt that doesn't have iodine and that doesn't include food coloring or have other flavors added in also comes with no expiration date, according to Morton Salt. That said, some table salts include additives to prevent grains of salt from clumping together, and thus feature expiration dates. Salt that's been iodized tends to have a five-year shelf life. Kosher salt and sea salt last much longer, according to the food company McCormick.

Sugar

Sugar can last indefinitely when stored in a cool or dry space, though Utah State University researchers say it shouldn't be kept in a refrigerator as this could introduce unwanted moisture. Granular and syrup sugars have no expiration date when stored safely "due to their resistance to microbial growth," though researchers say the quality of sugar in terms of flavor and color could decline over time.

Pure Vanilla Extract

Another spice that can last indefinitely in its purest form is vanilla extract. The alcohol included in pure vanilla extract keeps it from going bad, according to a PureWow article McCormick republished on its company website. In contrast, artificial or imitation vanilla extract will last for about three or four years.

Dried Egg Whites

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identifies the specific shelf-life duration for several canned and packaged foods, experts indicate that dried egg whites can last for a long time. "Unopened dried egg products and egg white solids can be stored at room temperature as long as they are kept cool and dry," according to the FSIS website. These items should be relocated to the refrigerator once they have been opened.

Newsweek reached out to the Honey and Pollination Center at the University of California Davis' Robert Mondavi Institute for Wine and Food Science via email for comment.