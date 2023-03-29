Five Questions Leaders Typically Ask Incorrectly and How To Improve Them

The caliber of the decisions leaders make is often the result of the quality of the information they have available to consider at the time. The value of this information is nearly entirely driven by the power of the questions they ask. Yet all too often what leaders actually ask people for, and what leaders think they ask people for are two different things.

It is easy for leaders to let the pressure of time, the power of their position, or perception of their expertise negatively impact the effectiveness of their questions without ever realizing it. Anytime leaders ask a question based on what they want to say, they increase the risk of embarrassing their counterparts, asking questions with implied expected answers, destroying their own credibility, and exposing the fact that they haven't been listening. Which in turn causes their counterparts to protect themselves, question their leaders' motives, and withhold information.

Great questions are predicated on what their counterparts need to experience. When leaders ask powerful questions, they help their counterparts save face, reduce ambiguity, increase the perception of their own credibility, and create opportunities to obtain additional information. This in turn allows their counterparts to drop their guard, accept feeling vulnerable, and answer questions with more depth and accuracy.

Many leaders ask very common questions every day without receiving the responses they desire and place the blame on their counterparts. A few strategic adjustments evolve these routine queries into effective investigative tools that elicit more information, create coaching opportunities, and facilitate better decisions. A few common examples include:

Do you have any questions? Most leaders truly want their counterparts to respond honestly. However, they fail to consider that asking a question may cause their counterparts to feel embarrassed, perceived as stupid, incapable, or not listening. Leaders are far more successful obtaining honest responses when they absolve their counterparts of the responsibility for asking follow-up questions, illustrate how others have asked follow-up questions, and even demonstrate that they have asked follow-up questions. Examples include:

What questions did I create?

The question I usually get first is...

The most common questions I typically receive are...

Although I was hesitant at the time, the question I'm most thankful I asked was...

The follow-up question I regret not asking the most was...

Why did you? or Why didn't you? These feel like fair and straight forward questions to most leaders. However, they feel like accusations to most people who receive them. Leaders will consistently receive more honest responses when they ask questions that initially shift blame away from the person and onto to their process, goals, or operational context. Examples include:

Why did you feel like you needed to...?

What was the thought process that led you to...?

What was the goal you were trying to achieve...?

What was the biggest obstacle that stopped you from...?

Which distractions took you away from...?

Do you remember?This is generally an ineffective question because your counterparts know that you can't prove what they can remember. Typically, they will choose a response that protects their interests. Leaders will be more successful obtaining honest responses when they phrase the question in a way that leads their counterparts to recount the totality of the experience in an unexpected manner. Examples include:

Please take me back to...

Please walk me through...

Do you know how?This is another question that seems straightforward yet often unintentionally embarrasses the individual receiving the question. Answering "no" equates to feeling embarrassed, stupid, incapable, or ignoring previous instructions. Leaders will be more successful encouraging honest answers by initially shifting blame away from the person and onto any previous opportunity they had to learn the information. Examples include:

Has anyone taught you how to...?

Has anyone taken the time to share...?

Has anyone thought it was valuable enough to walk you through...?

Will you be done on time? Most of the time, people know there is only one acceptable answer to this question — yes. This forces them to respond with an implied expected answer and hope for an opportunity to either deliver or come up with a great excuse at the deadline. Considering the importance of receiving an honest answer, leaders will benefit from shifting the focus of the question off the person and onto the project. Examples include:

How many additional resources may I need to consider allocating to ensure the project is done on time?

What is the biggest obstacle currently slowing progress on this project?

What are the top three adjustments we need to make to ensure we meet the customer's deadline and expectations?

Before asking questions, it is critical for leaders to consider what is more important: pinning blame and accountability or obtaining the information they need to make the best decisions and coach their counterparts' thought processes. Speaking with victims, witnesses, and suspects taught me that people are far more willing to speak honestly, and accept accountability later in the conversation, when they can save face and believe the inquiring party is credible. As a result, every important question should follow two rules: Focus on the issue, not the person. Focus on the resolution, not the consequences.