After years of candidate-driven markets, the dynamics are shifting in the opposite direction. In recent years, employees started to move around to get a salary increase, but it is coming to an end now. Employers are no longer willing to match salary expectations to fill a position and are less flexible to a remote setup.

As the tables are turning, it is becoming more important for candidates to understand that recruiters are not obligated to work with them. Introducing them to potential hiring managers is a service, and job seekers must do their part to remain on the roster.

As a recruiter, I hear it all the time that candidates get upset when recruiters ghost them, but in reality, most of the time, there is a good reason why they become unresponsive. I am not talking about unfinished processes when candidates don't get feedback about their candidacy. I mean a complete stop of communication. Here are five tips for interacting with recruiters that can help prevent this outcome.

1. Be respectful and treat them as a partner. Even during candidate-driven market years, there is a rule: treat your recruiter the way you want them to treat you. Recruitment is hard work, and consultants are also human beings. Show them some appreciation, and they will happily open doors for you. If they submit your profile to their client and you get an interview opportunity, call them after the interview to debrief so that they can inform the hiring manager of your impressions.

2. Listen. When you interview with a recruiter, they assess your skills and try to match you with open opportunities. It all starts with an interview when they ask many questions and try to create your ideal employer avatar with you. They will also make recommendations so that you can make sure that you have a real shot to get a certain job. It all starts with you, though: you need good self-awareness and an open mind. Good recruiters give feedback about how the interview went and how realistic you were. For example, whether your salary expectation is within the market range and if they believe they can place you with one of their clients.

3. Be open to coaching. Good recruiters take the time to coach their candidates to help them land a job interview with their clients. It's in their best interest to help you shine, so please don't take their advice from ego. If a consultant tells you that next time, please ensure your background is not messy and your microphone is set up on time, it is not the end of the world. It shows that they care about you and want you to present well!

4. Be honest with them. Sometimes, candidates don't feel comfortable sharing if they are already in talks with another firm. Trust me, most of us are not asking this because we want to send in our candidates for the same job. It is OK to keep the company name confidential, but we want to make sure that we have enough time to put you through our clients' process. In other words, please tell us if you are entertaining the idea of getting an offer tomorrow. Feel free to say no if you don't like the job opportunity we presented. If you had a bad experience with an employer and they let you go, that's fine. We can still help you. Please remember that we want to work with candidates who are straight to the point and will do the same in return.

5. Try not to burn bridges. Most agencies work from a database with all the information about your candidacy. If you did something that made a bad impression (didn't show up for an interview without any reasonable explanation or was dishonest about something in your past, for example), chances are that your candidate file will be marked. The information will remain in the system even after the recruiter you originally worked with.

I hope these examples help you develop lasting business relationships with recruiters. As the market conditions change, remember that staying human and playing nice always pays off. Nurturing relationships with others can help us in every walk of life.