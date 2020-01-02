Flash Flood Warning Zone Map, Heavy Rainfall for Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama

Flash flooding and river flooding alerts have been released by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Louisiana and Missippissi for today and tomorrow.

According to its latest flood watch issued by NWS Jackson, portions of northeast Louisiana— mainly the parishes of Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison and Tensas—will be at risk from rising water levels from 6:00 CST today through to tomorrow morning. In Mississippi, the following counties will also be affected:

Adams

Attala

Carroll

Choctaw

Claiborne

Clay

Copiah

Covington

Franklin (MS)

Grenada

Hinds

Holmes

Humphreys

Issaquena

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Kemper

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Leake

Leflore

Lincoln

Lowndes

Madison (MS)

Montgomery

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Oktibbeha

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Smith

Sunflower

Warren

Washington

Webster

Winston

Yazoo

The current forecast for total rainfall amounts is between three to five inches across the two states, with higher amounts possible locally. According to NWS, this will cause areas of flash flooding, with some roads flooded and possibly closed. Further, the weather service advises that some structures may be "threatened with inundation," with moderate river flooding also possible.

Other states such as Tennessee and Alabama are also under a flood watch. According to NWS, another round of "moderate to heavy rain" will spread across middle Tennessee today and through the night, ranging from one inch to three or four inches. The alert advises that due to the ground still saturated from heavy rainfall from the weekend, many rivers are running higher than normal, which means this additional rainfall could lead to flooding.

In central Alabama, prolonged rain is increasing the risk of flooding. Areas such as Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker, Cherokee and Etowah are under a flood watch from this afternoon until tomorrow afternoon. According to NWS, rainfall totals could amount between two to four inches, with higher totals possible locally.

While a Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur—rather than a warning which is imminent or already happening—people should remain prepared to take action. Residents of these areas can check the NWS interactive flood map for updates on minor to major flooding.

In the event of a flood, follow these steps from NWS:

Listen to radio and television, including NOAA Weather Radio if possible, check the Internet and social media for information and updates.

If a person lives in a flood prone area or are camping in a low lying area, they should get to higher ground immediately.

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock the home when leaving and if you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.

Don't go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If sparks are seen or someone can hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises, everyone must get out.

Stay out of water that may have electricity in it.

Don't walk through flood waters; it only takes six inches of moving water to knock someone off their feet.

If someone becomes trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.

Do not drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade; a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds, 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

For local state advice on flooding, visit the State Flood Map on the NWS website.