Flight Attendant Hits Roof as 'Heavy Turbulence' Hospitalizes Passengers

Two people were hospitalized after a Qantaslink flight hit severe turbulence while landing in Brisbane, Australia, according to local media.

On Wednesday afternoon local time, Brisbane-based 9News Queensland reported that the incident occurred as the flight—which had left around 1 p.m. for Hervey Bay—was landing back into the city's airport after encountering major turbulence.

Though the plane eventually landed safely, seven people were assisted for injuries, according to the local news channel. Two of these seven people were a flight attendant who had neck injuries and a passenger with minor head injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital.

Passengers told 9News Queensland that the plane met turbulence as flight attendants were serving drinks to passengers, and "drinks were flying all through the aircraft."

#BREAKING: Two people are in hospital after a Qantaslink flight hit severe turbulence while landing in Brisbane. @NatarjshaKramer #9News pic.twitter.com/qf5af3nH2f — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 1, 2023

According to Qantas, there were about 40 people onboard. They have reportedly re-boarded that flight for Hervey Bay, now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. local time.

This is a breaking news story and will later be updated.