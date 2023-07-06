How Flyer Responded to Canceled Flight Praised: 'Sleepover With Strangers'

A video of passengers in Colorado having "a big sleepover" following flight cancellations has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on June 27 by TikTok user @kinsleydoucettee from Denver International Airport and has had over 782,000 views.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "When flights get canceled and we have a big sleepover with strangers." The footage showed various people lying on sleeping cots scattered across a carpeted floor at the airport.

In a later comment, the poster said: "I went to 6 different cities from Florida. But I was in Buena Vista, Colorado and I flew from Denver, Co to Florida!!!"

The incident comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. Total passenger traffic globally was reported to be at "84.2 percent of January 2019 levels," according to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association.

The video was posted days before the Fourth of July weekend, which had mass flight cancellations and delays at several airports following a wave of storms across the country's Northeast.

Airports in Denver as well as Chicago and Newark, New Jersey, were reported to have experienced the most delays, according to data from FlightAware, the flight tracking website, the Associated Press reported on June 27.

As of Thursday, 594 delays and 89 cancellations for flights traveling within, into or out of the U.S. were reported, according to FlightAware.

General arrivals/delays at Denver International Airport are currently reported to be 15 minutes or less, according to the flight delay information from the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

Several TikTokers were delighted by the scene of an airport sleepover in the clip.

In a comment that got 14,500 likes, user Aubs said, "This seems so fun."

User@svincon_05 agreed, saying: "This looks like so much fun a perfect opportunity to make new friends."

User @nisa.yurek9 said the experience "would be so much fun especially if u got a crush."

User @hugobsqero wrote: "[Oh my God] that seems so fun and like an amazing memory."

Rachael said: "I want this to happen to me."

Others were not as keen on having a sleepover with strangers.

User _.luckiiiii wrote: "Coffee help me. I am not sleeping around strangers I'm sorry."

User oliver noted: "The amount of ppl [people] that probably snore."

User @staticc_x said: "Yye then someone nicks ur stuff when ur sleeping."

