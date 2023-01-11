Flights Grounded Across U.S. Amid FAA System Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced early on Wednesday that a system outage has temporarily forced flights to be grounded across the U.S., adding that there is "no estimate for the restoration of service at this time."

The agency, which doesn't specify what caused the failure in its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, wrote that technicians are currently working to restore the system and that a hotline is available for additional information.

Former NASA Associate Administrator for Communications Bettina Inclán wrote on Twitter that she was on a United flight at the time of the FAA system outage and that she was informed by the flight's pilot of a "nation wide outage of FAA computer systems."

Inclán reports that the system has "been down since midnight and forcing a stop to all air travel. Lots of stranded passengers and missed connections."

The communications expert said that the same United pilot told passengers that the system outage "doesn't let him check flight plans and follow federal regulations." Inclán wrote that the same pilot said that "United, American Airlines, and Southwest have said they won't fly until the FAA issue is resolved."

Passengers stranded at airports across the U.S. are waiting for the issue to be resolved before flights can be resumed.

This is a developing news story and will be later updated.