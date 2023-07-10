News

New York Flooding Washes Away Entire Road in West Point, Video Shows

By
News New York Flood Weather Killed

Biblical rain hammering New York has turned deadly after a woman was killed amid severe flash flooding that has washed away homes and roads.

Neighborhood streets were turned into waterways, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an "exceedingly rare" flash flood emergency across parts of the state on Sunday, warning that the deluge could threaten human life.

The force of the raging waters became so powerful in some areas that it carried away anything in its path, with a viral video apparently showing how an entire section of Route 218 was completely destroyed. That part of the highway, which runs along the Hudson River, normally connects West Point to Cornwall in Orange County.

New York flooding
A motorist drives through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York, after flash floods in this photo from September 2, 2021. This week, parts of New York, such as Orange County, have been hit by severe flooding, while some areas of New York City have also issued flash flood warnings. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The extreme weather comes just days after Chicago also suffered flooded homes, submerged cars, and burst riverbanks when torrential rain battered the Illinois city. Meanwhile other parts of the country, such as Texas, are suffering from extreme heat. Experts fear that climate change is set to make extreme weather patterns worse, with some researchers believing that more thunderstorms and floods are likely, along with tornadoes, hurricanes and droughts.

A Twitter user with the handle @NsfwWx—described in their profile as a social media forecaster, storm-tracker, and firefighter—tweeted a 12-second clip to their 15,000 followers on Sunday showing flooding in New York. The footage appeared to have been filmed by someone on foot, who walked up a road as fast-moving water washed across the lanes.

After a few steps the road disappeared, and a hole plunged down a steep muddy slope with the road continuing across from the newly-opened ravine. The camera then panned to the right, to show how a waterfall had appeared from above, hammering down from a wooded area and now blasting into the hole where the road once stood. The caption read: "Route 218 from cornwall to West point is gone."

The video had been viewed more than 400,000 times within six hours of it being posted online, and had been shared more than 1,200 times.

The town of Cornwall declared a state of emergency and said all travel would be restricted to emergency vehicles only. Up to 8 inches of rain had fallen in Hudson Valley on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that some 13,000 homes have been left without power as a result of the storms. She also declared a state of emergency for Orange County, where a woman in her 30s was swept away by rapid waters and drowned as she sought higher ground with her dog, County Executive Steven Neuhaus told AP.

She had tried to escape with her pet when boulders dislodged by floods smashed into her home and destroyed part of a wall. "Her house was completely surrounded by water," he said. "She was trying to get through [the flooding] with her dog, and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves." The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Newsweek has reached out by email to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in New York for further information about the tragedy and road collapse on Route 218.

Flash flooding warnings were also issued by federal forecasters 60 miles away in parts of New York City, including Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC