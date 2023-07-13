Wildlife

Florida Alligator Filmed Dragging Giant Rotting Gator Carcass in Its Jaws

By
Wildlife Alligator Florida Nature Wildlife

A Florida alligator has been filmed dragging the rotting carcass of another giant gator in its jaws.

The video—taken at Lake Apopka, Orange County, by Meagan Tallman—shows an alligator lurking in the swamp with the dead alligator's tail clamped in its jaws.

The alligator then begins moving, dragging the dead alligator around the swamp.

"The other [alligator] is dragging him around to eat him," Tallman can be heard saying in the video.

The alligator then moves towards the river bank, and looks as if he may drag his prey up on the bank. However he seems to think twice about it, and then continues swimming around the swamp.

alligator holding dead alligator
A picture shows the alligator dragging another dead alligator around in its mouth in a Florida lake. Meagan Tallman/Getty

There had been a previous brawl over this dead alligator, someone can be heard saying in the video.

Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. They live all over the state in marshlands and swamps.

Lake Apopka is one of the largest lakes in Florida. People can take wildlife drives around the lake.

There are many alligators lurking in the lake and they are commonly seen swimming there.

The dead alligator appears white in color. After Tallman posted the video to Facebook, some people were confused, believing it to be an albino.

However this alligator had just been dead a really long time. The dead alligator also appears very bloated, signaling that it had been dead for a while.

In a comment to the video, Tallman said it had looked "quite decayed." Newsweek asked Tallman for comment.

It is likely that this alligator was already dead when the others began fighting over the easy meal.

It is not uncommon for alligators to eat other alligators, and the species is often observed being cannibalistic.

Alligators may eat and kill each other for multiple reasons.

They are extremely territorial creatures, which can provoke them into brawling with each other.

It also depends on what other prey sources are in the area. Alligators may eat other alligators because it is the easiest food source available.

Read more

In March, a wildlife photographer even captured an alligator tenderizing another smaller alligator in preparation to eat it.

Photographer Barbara D'Angelo had been traveling home when she decided to take a detour through Orlando Wetlands Park.

"The birds were settling in and it was getting dark," D'Angelo told Newsweek at the time. "I turned westerly to see the sunset and how I wanted to compose my photo when I heard a huge splash behind me. Turning around, I saw that large gator raising his head with something dark in his mouth."

That is when she saw the huge alligator tenderizing its meal in a brutal attack.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about alligators? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC