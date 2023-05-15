Video Shows Empty Grocery Shelves Amid Florida's Anti-Immigrant Bill

A video showing empty shelves at a grocery store has gone viral just days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping anti-immigration bill into law.

SB 1718, passed by Florida lawmakers in response to the end of Title 42, includes a requirement that businesses with more than 25 employees use E-verify, a federal system that determines if employees can legally work in the U.S. DeSantis signed it into law on Wednesday, and it takes effect on July 1.

Experts have warned that the law will have an impact on Florida's economy and worsen a labor shortage.

Last week, Newsweek reported that Latin American truckers were planning to boycott Florida in response to the law.

Over the weekend, a video purporting to show empty shelves in a grocery store in Florida as a result of the law went viral on TikTok.

The clip, posted by a user with the handle @pjs_journey, included a caption saying: "These truckers weren't playing when they said they were not delivering anything to Florida !!!"

The clip amassed more than 5 million views in a day, as well as more that half a million likes.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, last week responded to the reported boycott planned by truckers, saying Florida's leaders were responsible for the backlash.

"Anti-immigrant policies reap what they sow," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "DeSantis' Florida is about to find that out. The U.S. has such deep needs right now, particularly in labor. Yet policymakers (of ALL stripes) take our immigrant communities for granted. No más. Time to stop biting the hands that feed."

Meanwhile, other videos posted on Twitter and TikTok appear to show empty construction sites and farms in the state.

Work sites across Florida are struggling after lawmakers passed a draconian anti-immigrant bill backed by DeSantis. Our state is being ruined by racist politicians who want to demonize people who simply want to work and be left alone while providing for their families. https://t.co/w0TEKYMArI pic.twitter.com/GRbxKxBRiy — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) May 10, 2023

"Work sites across Florida are struggling after lawmakers passed a draconian anti-immigrant bill backed by DeSantis," Thomas Kennedy, an organizer and writer, tweeted alongside a video.

"Our state is being ruined by racist politicians who want to demonize people who simply want to work and be left alone while providing for their families."

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his presidential candidacy in the coming weeks, has made hardening Florida's immigration law a top priority while criticizing federal border policy.

"In Florida, we will not stand idly by while the federal government abandons its lawful duties to protect our country," he said in a statement last week.

"The legislation I signed today gives Florida the most ambitious anti-illegal immigration laws in the country, fighting back against reckless federal government policies and ensuring the Florida taxpayers are not footing the bill for illegal immigration."

Newsweek has contacted the governor's office for further comment via email.