Florida's Anti-Immigration Law Will Impact the State in Five Major Ways

Gov. Ron DeSantis' sweeping new anti-immigration law, Senate Bill 1718, will come into force in Florida on July 1, despite being harshly condemned by state doctors, health experts and migrant rights advocates.

The Republican governor, who has made a point of curbing immigration near the U.S.-Mexico border during his time in office, signed a package of new measures addressing the issue into law in May. The law, which includes new requirements for Florida hospitals and employers and was initially proposed by DeSantis himself, aims at limiting social services for undocumented migrants.

These are the five major ways in which the new legislation will impact the state and those living in it.

A man wears a shirt showing support for immigrants during a march against a new immigration law along Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, Florida, on June 28, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 1718, immigration-related legislation that will require employers to use the E-Verify system. JOSEPH AGCAOILI/AFP via Getty Images

1. Punishing Undocumented Employees and Their Employers

One of the main measures included under the new law is an expansion of the E-Verify system, requiring employers with over 25 employees to check their staff's immigration status.

Under the new law, public agencies will be justified to end a contract with contractors and subcontractors if they have "a good faith belief" that they employ undocumented workers.

If an employer fails to use E-Verify, they will be notified by the Department of Economic Opportunity and will have to comply within 30 days. If found to have failed to use the system three times, they could be fined $1,000 a day until they comply and have their license temporarily suspended.

2. Forcing Local Hospitals To Question Patients On Their Immigration Status

Under the new legislation, hospitals that accept Medicaid will have to ask patients for their immigration status before admitting them into care. They will also have to submit all relevant documents to the Agency for Health Care Administration, which will use them to calculate the state's annual cost of uncompensated care for people who live in Florida illegally.

Supporters of the law said it will help deter future illegal migration and help those who are in the state legally. But doctors in Florida have consistently spoken out against it, saying that it will likely deter people from seeking care until their condition is life-threatening. This would not only put people in danger, but also increase the cost of health care for the state.

3. Banning Drivers Without A Florida License

Among other measures, SB 1718 will invalidate drivers' licenses issued to undocumented people by other states.

An undocumented person stopped in Florida with such a license would be issued a criminal traffic citation and could potentially receive a written notice to appear in court or be arrested.

Florida is yet to publish a list of state licenses that will be invalid in the state as of July 1.

4. Criminalizing The Transport Of Undocumented Immigrants Into, Within, or Out of Florida

The new law criminalizes people who "knowingly and willfully" transport those who are undocumented into, within, or out of Florida. They will be identified as "human smugglers."

Someone found to have transported a person that has "entered the United States in violation of the law and has not been inspected by the federal government" will be charged with a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Traveling with five or more people would be treated as a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

There is no exception for people traveling with undocumented partners or family members, or for charities or NGO activists helping migrants, who would also be considered "smugglers."

5. Prohibiting New Funds for Community ID programs

SB 1718 prohibits local governments—like cities and counties—from funding programs issuing community identification (ID) to undocumented migrants, limiting access to Floridians who are legal residents of the state.

A community identification card is a document issued to residents of the state who are otherwise unable to obtain a state-issued identity card. While they don't allow holders to vote, they can be used to access social services like school and daycare, or library services.

Existing programs are not annulled and local governments will still be able to pass new ones, but they won't be able to provide new funding for community ID cards.

