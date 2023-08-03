Just when you think that Governor Ron DeSantis' government in Florida has hit a new low, they sink even deeper.

Florida's new 2023 standards for social studies education include teaching that "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." You read that right. Florida public schools could soon be teaching students that slavery benefited Black people.

Even worse, the statement released by the Florida Department of Education defended the teaching point by listing a number of Black historical figures who were examples of enslaved people who "developed highly specialized trades from which they benefitted." One problem, a number of these supposed examples were never actually enslaved at all. The first name they listed, blacksmith Ned Cobb, was born in 1885, decades after slavery. The second name listed, Henry Blair, was not enslaved either. It's shocking ignorance of Black history by those purporting to write curriculum standards.

During the long history of slavery in this country, millions were enslaved; they were beaten, raped, separated from their families, bartered, and sold. It is unthinkable to look at that mountain of suffering and ask young people to consider some of the benefits. The specious argument about gaining skills gets it exactly backwards—one of the fundamental sins of slavery was that it denied people their humanity, ignored their skills, ignored their talents, and denied them control over their lives.

What's happening in Florida is part of an ongoing, and far from new, effort across the country to erase, distort, and deceive people about Black history and American history overall. Earlier this year, Florida's Department of Education banned an Advanced Placement course on African American studies and the state implemented new laws—championed by Governor DeSantis—that have led to more than 300 books being banned by local school districts. That includes literature related to Black history, from the novels of Toni Morrison to nonfiction books about Black life, culture, and the impact of racism.

This isn't just happening in Florida. In 2023, there are now more states where teaching Black history is restricted than states where it is required. Only 12 states require that K-12 schools teach Black history, while 18 now have baseless bans or restrictions on teaching "critical race theory." The Senate in my home state of Ohio passed legislation to prohibit public colleges and universities from endorsing or opposing any "controversial" beliefs, specifically naming diversity, social justice, and systemic racism as among the controversial topics. The legislation also bars public university faculty and staff from sharing any points of view and requires them to allow students to reach their own conclusions.

Many of these laws are vague, making it difficult for educators to describe American history with any accuracy due to fears that they might be violating the law. In Ohio, as in Florida, that means that teaching "both sides" of slavery could be required. If not, will they be subject to a lawsuit for violating standards on diversity, social justice, or systemic racism? This is how chilling effects work.

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis looks on after speaking at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

We must turn this tide and make sure that American history is not bastardized, and Black history is not erased. That's why I commend the Biden-Harris administration for recently establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument. Legislatively, I'm proud to be an original cosponsor of the Black History is American History Act (H.R. 703), which would mandate the inclusion of Black history courses for schools receiving American History and Civics Academies competitive grants from the Department of Education. This legislation was introduced by Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and stems from earlier legislation written by former Congresswoman and current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge.

I've also cosponsored legislation to provide additional funding to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to promote African American history education across the country. The African American History museum is one of the most visited Smithsonian museums and one of the most popular attractions in Washington. It is inspiring people to think about Black history with a new passion, and we should lean on its experts' considerable wealth of knowledge.

Finally, we must also continue to advance civil rights, social justice, and economic inclusion for Black Americans—which will require enacting the entire legislative portfolio for which we are fighting as members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Why? Because we do not just want to acknowledge our past and place in America, but also create a better future.

Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown represents Ohio's 11th District in the United States House of Representatives.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.