Florida Congressman Screams 'F*** Ron DeSantis' Live on Stage at Concert

Representative Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday night after screaming "f*** Ron DeSantis" on stage during a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C.

The congressman took to the stage at the band's concert when the crowd cheered in excitement. Lead singer Hayley Williams then asked the audience, "Do you see the future right here?" referencing Frost, the first Generation Z representative to be elected to Congress. Frost then screamed into Williams' microphone, "f*** Ron DeSantis, f*** fascism, and lead with love!"

DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential bid last week during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk. However, the event was marred by technical difficulties that led to mockery of the governor on social media. Meanwhile, polling indicates that DeSantis is former President Donald Trump's most dangerous rival for the 2024 Republican nomination, although Trump has built up a strong lead over the past few months.

After the concert, Frost took to Twitter early Saturday morning and wrote, "I said what I said," in response to a video of the moment. He also commented, "lol they're so mad" in response to Conservative War Room's tweet about his comments.

lol they’re so mad 😂😂 https://t.co/GxPRzWa8SU — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

Williams has also previously voiced unfavorable opinions of DeSantis. Last week at Paramore's Atlantic City concert she told the crowd, "If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you're f****** dead to me."

Bad news, Ron DeSantis fans.



You're dead to Hayley Williams of Paramore. D-E-A-D! pic.twitter.com/lESJ62mvP5 — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) May 30, 2023

Frost has been a fierce critic of DeSantis most notably in response to the governor's Parental Rights in Education bill or the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans state schools from teaching sexual orientation and gender identity through the 12th grade. The congressman has repeatedly said that the governor has targeted Black, transgender and LGBTQ+ people with his legislation and that it is "fascism."

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday that DeSantis has had "a relatively quiet first week on the campaign trail" and that "he has not held any major rallies or events" being "largely focused on fundraising and building his campaign infrastructure."

Representative Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, is seen outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18 in Washington, D.C. Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seen on June 1 in Salem, New Hampshire. Frost called out DeSantis on Friday night after screaming "f*** Ron DeSantis" on stage during a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"This is a departure from his previous campaigns, in which he was known for his aggressive campaigning style. It is possible that Governor DeSantis is taking a more cautious approach this time around, given the current political climate," Agranoff added.

Referencing recent polls between the governor and Trump, the political analyst said: "Polling data can fluctuate over time due to various factors, including campaign developments, public sentiment, and voter behavior. Polls are a snapshot in time and can change as the campaign progresses. It's essential to monitor how DeSantis's campaign evolves and how his message resonates with voters to gauge potential changes in poll numbers. It's still too early to rely on current polls."