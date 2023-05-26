Wildlife

Florida Dog Cooling Off in River Attacked by Huge 12-Foot Alligator

By
Wildlife Alligators Pets Dogs Florida

A K-9 dog in Oviedo, Florida, is recovering from surgery after he was attacked by a 12-foot alligator on May 12.

Mako, his owner, Kylee Nyiri, and her partner, Fisher Greene, were cooling off after a training session in the Little Econlockhatchee River when the attack took place, according to TV station WOFL in Orlando.

While Mako was playing with his ball, the enormous predator lunged at him in the water. The couple ran toward the alligator, grabbing hold of its tail while reaching for Mako in the murky water.

"If Fisher Greene wasn't there mako would not have survived. But he did," Nyiri said in a Facebook post the day after the attack. "He has four broken ribs [and] four to five puncture wounds."

K9 dog after alligator bite
Mako is seen after being bitten by an alligator on May 12 in Florida. Kylee Nyiri

Ten days later, Mako is still in and out of surgery, with a buildup of fluid and inflammation around the wounds from a potential abscess on his lung. His vets are also concerned that some of his bones in his sternum may have shattered.

American alligators can be found from eastern Texas to North Carolina, and roughly 1.3 million live in Florida alone, according to the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Read more

The average size for an American alligator, as estimated by the Smithsonian's National Zoo, is 8.2 feet for females and 11.2 feet for males. Any alligator over 4 feet is considered a threat to pets, people and property.

Alligators are fierce predators, with a bite force equal to the strength required to lift a small truck, according to Florida State University. Their mouths can contain all sorts of bacteria, which can enter into bite wounds and cause serious infections.

Mako and Nyiri work together as part of an explosives detection team at Port Canaveral. However, since the attack, neither of them has been able to do return to work. "I am $21,000 into this nightmare with poor Mako," Nyiri said.

To help fund Mako's medical fees, Nyiri has started a GoFundMe page, which has received more than 335 donations. "Thank you to everyone that has donated," Nyiri said. "It is helping me more than you know.

To keep your pets safe, it is best to avoid areas with heavy vegetation around water since this is where alligators like to hide. Also, if you are walking through a swampy habitat, keep your dog on a leash and stay at least 20 feet away from the water's edge.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC