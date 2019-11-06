A registered sex offender has been arrested on suspicion of groping a woman dressed as a Disney character at the Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Brian Sherman, 51, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested following an incident at the theme park after he posed for pictures with Disney characters on Saturday, November 2.

While posing with his wife, Sherman allegedly said how the princess was "his favorite" and become "very excited" around her. He then proceeded to put his arm around her, according to an arrest affidavit seen by the Orlando Sentinel.

Eyewitnesses described how the alleged victim looked uncomfortable but was unable to move because she was wedged between Sherman and his wife. Disney policy also prevents staff members from being photographed with guest's arms around their shoulders.

A Disney photographer and other co-workers noticed what was going on and suggested that Sherman "pose like a prince" in order to get him to move his arms, according to Click Orlando.

The affidavit states that Sherman "cupped and lifted the victim's right breast for approximately three to four seconds" and the skin-tight fabric of her costume was the only thing separating his hand from her breast.

Sherman then posed for another photo with the princess with his hands on the back of her shoulders.

After the incident, the meet and greet area was closed and the woman "began shaking and crying" when Sherman and his wife left the room.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was able to identify Sherman by using the picture taken by the Disney photographer. The alleged victim said she would be willing to testify against the 51-year-old in court.

Sherman has been arrested on charges of battery following the alleged incident involving the Magic Kingdom cast member.

"If anyone else believes they were touched inappropriately by Sherman, contact the Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357," the department added in a statement.

As reported by Click Orlando, Sherman is a registered sex offender after he was found guilty of sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12 in 1991.

"There is no law restricting sex offender access to theme parks once they are off of probation," News 6 Analyst Steven Kramer said.

"A theme park always has the right to ask a convicted sex offender or any individual to not return to that park as long as there is not any discrimination at play."

It is unclear what Disney character the woman was dressed as at the time of the incident.