Florida Man Stumbles Upon 'Weird Cat and Duck Society'

A Miami man was left stunned after stumbling across an unusual—but undeniably cute—meeting between a gang of cats and several ducks.

Pet owners often wonder what their four-legged friends get up to when they go out. A new survey of 1,000 dog and cat owners commissioned by Ring found that 82 percent suspect their fur babies get up to mischief when they are not at home.

However, it's highly doubtful any of the cat owners quizzed imagined their pets teaming up to organize a cross-species get-together around the back of the Miami Lakes Branch Library.

Yet that's exactly what a Redditor posting under the handle u/deadpegasusx, who asked to be referred to simply as Axel, encountered one sunny afternoon.

A meeting of cats and ducks. The pictures of this strange encounter pose more questions than answers. u/deadpegasusx

"I was just going to buy some books when I saw a cat running," Axel told Newsweek. "I followed it until I got into the little alleyway that had all those animals—there were ducklings and kittens hanging out together like there wasn't a difference in species, it was adorable."

Axel had no idea what exactly was going on or why all these different animals had been brought together, but he was eager to document it and began eagerly taking pictures.

What exactly drew them to that particular spot was a mystery.

"Honestly, I still have no idea how it happened, I would have expected the cats to eat the ducklings, but nope," he said. "I decided to share it online since I've seen nothing like that my whole life."

Axel shared several pictures of the adorable scene to Reddit, alongside the caption: "I found this weird cat and duck society near a library, it confused me but was also really cute."

The cat and ducks came together with little incident. The two species seemed happy to be in one another's company. u/deadpegasusx

The post exploded, racking up over 23,000 upvotes from animal lovers across social media.

One Redditor said: "Those must be some hard core cats because ducks do not mess around" while another quipped: "looks like a Coachella afterparty." A third pondered: "Is this a one time deal or an ongoing duck/cat alliance? Or do the cats just babysit or something?" with a fourth declaring: "The world may know peace one day! Now the humans need to do it too."

Elsewhere, a fifth Redditor said: "Both clans are hanging out hoping to get free food from humans and have learned that acting cute increases their chances but acting aggressive doesn't. Hence the alliance: instead of seeing the other as food or a threat, they're both after the same goal and so leave the other in peace."

Another added: "I'm shocked that the mama duck seems to be so relaxed around the cats. They're just chilling."

The cat and duck meeting. The two species came together behind the back of a library in Florida. u/deadpegasusx

