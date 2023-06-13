Florida Nazis Spotted Outside Children's Museum Chanting 'F*** You Biden'

A video showing a group of people displaying Nazi flags in Florida as one person chants "f*** you Biden" into a loudspeaker has gone viral.

The clip was shared to TikTok over the weekend by a user with the handle @amberc0825, and has since been viewed more than 170,000 times.

It shows about seven people gathered outside the Explorations V Children's Museum in Lakeland. One person in the group is seen carrying a pole bearing swastika flags, while another repeatedly says "f*** you Biden" into a loudspeaker.

"Unbelievable for this to happen in our downtown area while families are trying to enjoy their evening," the person who posted the video wrote in a caption.

Commenters were outraged, with one person writing: "This is appalling! And in front of a kids museum!"

Another wrote: "The Greatest Generation fought and died killing Nazis, and their grandchildren are not Nazis. What the hell happened to our nation?"

The person who posted the video added in a comment that they were "glad the cops came cause I'm sure it could have really gotten ugly."

Newsweek has contacted the Lakeland Police Department for comment.

It comes after a 19-year-old man who admired Adolf Hitler crashed a U-Haul into security barriers near the White House, waved a Nazi flag and threatened President Joe Biden, according to court documents.

And in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, protesters carried signs and flags with Nazi imagery and banners supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outside the main entrance to Walt Disney World.

A sign near an entranceway to Walt Disney World on May 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

About 15 people participated in the demonstration and stood outside of the entrance for about two hours, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

That incident sparked an outcry, with Anna V. Eskamani, a Democratic Florida state representative whose district is situated in the Orlando metropolitan area, saying it was "absolutely disgusting."

Activist and organizer Shannon Watts tweeted: "Two dozen white supremacists are outside the main Disney World entrance in Orlando right now, marching with signs featuring Gov DeSantis's face, swastikas, the n-word and homophobic slurs. This is the 2023 Republican Party."

DeSantis, who is running for the GOP presidential nomination, has been engaged in a feud with the Walt Disney Company for more than a year after the company publicly opposed a state law, dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics, that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

DeSantis responded by taking over Disney World's self-governing district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors.

Before the DeSantis-appointed board could take over, Disney pushed through an agreement that severely restricted the incoming board's powers.

Disney sued DeSantis in April, alleging the governor waged a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" because of its opposition to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill. DeSantis has dismissed the lawsuit as politically motivated.